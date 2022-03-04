The gangster period drama made a comeback last Sunday (February 27) after a two-year wait.

The first episode of season six, titled Black Day, is set four years on from Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) holding a gun to his head and pulling the trigger at the end of season five.

In the latest episode, viewers saw Tommy unsuccessful in his bid to end his life after his brother Arthur (Paul Anderson) removed the bullets in a moment of clarity.

Will Tom Hardy return as Alfie Solomons in season six of Peaky Blinders?

Tommy then sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities.

Many fans questioned the whereabouts of Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons in the first episode of season six.

But will Tom Hardy reprise his role as Alfie Solomons in the final season of Peaky Blinders?

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons in episode two, season six of Peaky Blinders.

Here's everything you need to know:

Was Alfie Solomons killed off in season 4?

Fans questioned whether Tom Hardy would make a comeback as Alfie Solomons following the dramatic events of season four of the show.

The Jewish gangster was working alongside Tommy before he betrayed one of their business deals.

The betrayal led to an altercation on Margate beach which saw Tommy shoot Alife in the face with a gun.

Fans of the show presumed that Alfie was dead as he wasn't seen for a majority of season five but the gangster made a comeback for the final episode to confirm that he was in fact alive.

Alfie remained in Margate following the altercation and his face had been left disfigured following the shooting.

In the final episode of season five, Alfie stated he was still happy to work with the leader of the Peaky Blinders and would help him assassinate MP Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin).

The assassination went wrong but the two gangsters remained allies.

Is Tom Hardy returning as Alfie Solomons?

Following his cameo in season five, it has been confirmed that Tom Hardy will be back for the final instalment of Peaky Blinders.

The show's creator, Steven Knight, hinted to the Radio Times that there was trouble in store for Alfie in season six.

Steven said: ‘I think it's difficult to explain without giving stuff away, but we might find Alfie in a position not quite as strong as he normally is. And the question is, can he build himself back up?’

Since the first episode aired last weekend, new pictures have been released by the BBC showing Alfie in the second episode of the show.

In the photographs, he is seen talking to someone off-screen with a phonograph in front of him.

How to catch up with Peaky Blinders

If you are yet to catch up with the first episode of season six, it is available now on BBC iPlayer alongside series one to five of the show.

Episode two will air on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

