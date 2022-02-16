By the order of the Peaky Blinders, it was announced yesterday (February 15) that the Birmingham-based series will return to our screens on February 27.

Season six is set to be the final series of Peaky Blinders, with many new and returning cast members included in the show's conclusion.

Peaky Blinders is set to return for its final season next week. Pictured: Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), John Shelby (Joe Cole), Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

But who was in the original cast for Peaky Blinders in 2013 and where are they now?

Here's everything you need to know:

Cillian Murphy as Thomas 'Tommy' Shelby

Cillian Murphy is set to return as everyone's favourite gangster in the final series of Peaky Blinders.

Helen McCrory sadly passed away in 2021.

The Irish actor has played Tommy in all five series and during his time on the show, he has also starred in Aloft alongside Jennifer Connelly and in the 2017 box office hit, Dunkirk.

Annabelle Wallis as Grace Shelby

Initially, Grace was an undercover agent who was spying on the Shelby family.

The Irish barmaid then fell in love with Tommy and married the gangster before she was killed off in series three.

Annabelle, who played Grace in the series, is also known for her roles as the lead in horror movie Annabelle and her recurring role in the Star Trek series.

Natasha O'Keeffe as Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Shelby

Lizzie meets Tommy in series one of the show as she pursues her career as a prostitute.

She later becomes the gangster's wife in series five.

Natasha O'Keeffe, who plays Lizzie on the show, has also starred in TV shows such as Intergalactic and Sherlock.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Paul Anderson has portrayed the oldest Shelby brother for all five series of Peaky Blinders.

The actor is set to return for series six and he has also appeared in 2018 film Robin Hood.

Helen McCrory as Polly Shelby

Helen McCrory played the aunt of the Shelby family and sadly in 2021, the actress passed away from breast cancer.

Before her death, she starred as Polly in all five series of the show and she also appeared in Women in Black: Angel of Death and as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter.

Alfie Evans-Meese as Finn Shelby

Finn Shelby is the youngest Shelby brother and Alfie Evans-Meese played Finn for one series of Peaky Blinders.

Alfie was then replaced by Harry Kirton.

The young actor also starred in Crimewatch UK and Doctors.

Joe Cole as John Shelby

Joe Cole played the Shelby brother in the series but he was then killed off in the fourth season of the show.

Since his role in Peaky Blinders, Joe has starred in the likes of Black Mirror and Gangs of London.

He is also set to star in ITV’s adaption of The Ipcress File this year.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Ada Thorne is known for her role as the Shelby sister and she is played by Sophie Rundle.

The actress has starred in all five series of the show so far and she is set to return for the final season.

She has also starred in Happy Valley as Kirsten McAskill and Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack.

Iddo Goldberg as Freddie Thorne

Freddie Thorne was the Communist husband of Ada and the father to their child, Karl.

Iddo Goldberg portrayed Freddie in series one of Peaky Blinders and series two starts with his funeral.

The actor went on to star in 2017 film The Zookeepers Wife and TV series Salem.

Tommy Flanagan as Arthur Shelby senior

Arthur Shelby senior is the father to the Shelby brothers and Ada but he abandoned them when the children were young.

Arthur is portrayed by Tommy Flanagan and he returns in series one as he attempts to use his family for money.

The actor is known for his role in Wu Assassins and as Tullk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2.

Charlie Creed-Miles as Billy Kimber

Charlie Creed-Miles portrayed Billy Kimber in the first series of the show.

Billy was the leader of rival gang The Birmingham Boys and he was shot dead in series one.

The actor has since starred in Silent Witness and Death in Paradise.

Sam Neill as Chief Inspector Chester Campbell

Sam Neill starred in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders as Chief Inspector Chester Campbell who was the main enemy of the Peaky Blinders.

The New Zealand actor has since starred in Peter Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok.

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong

Ned Dennehy portrays 'Uncle Charlie' in Peaky Blinders and he has starred in all five seasons.

The actor has also appeared in Outlander and Young Offenders.

Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus

Jeremiah Jesus is a preacher and friend of the Peaky Blinders.

Benjamin Zephaniah, who plays the preacher, has starred in every series of the show so far and he is also known for his work as a musician and poet.

Andy Nyam as Winston Churchill

Andy Nyam starred as the former prime minister in the first series of Peaky Blinders before Richard McCabe took over for series two.

Richard was then replaced by Neil Maskell in series five.

Andy has since starred in Shaun the Sheep and 2017 movie Despicable Me 3.

