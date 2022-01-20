Great Britain has competed at every Winter Olympics since the games began in Chamonix, France in 1924.

Team GB's last two Winter Games have been the most successful after they won five medals at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

The Winter Olympics will begin on February 4.

The games will be the second to be held during the Covid-19 pandemic after the virus led to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed to 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Winter Olympics:

When will the Games take place?

The closing ceremony will commence on February 20.

The games will see around 3,000 athletes competing in 15 disciplines across 109 events.

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 4 to March 13.

Where will the Games take place?

This year's Winter Games is set to take place in Beijing, China.

There have been ongoing political controversies in China which have led to the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics.

The diplomatic boycotts mean that the athletes from these countries will continue to take part in the Games but there will be no government officials in attendance.

Can fans attend the Olympics?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, tickets for the Winter Games have not been released to the general public and only selected spectators will be able to attend.

The tickets will be distributed by authorities as the International Olympic Committee announced on Monday (January 17): 'Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on-site during the Games.’

Those who do attend the Games will need to comply with Covid guidelines.

How to watch the Games in the UK

Like the Summer Olympics, coverage for the Winter Games will be split between the BBC and Eurosport.

BBC One and BBC Two will be providing over 300 hours of live coverage over the games.

The coverage will run from 6am to 12pm, with highlights and replays scheduled throughout the day.

BBC iPlayer and the Red Button will also be available to livestream the Games.

If you prefer to watch the Olympics via Eurosport, subscriptions are priced at £6.99.

Alternatively, Eurosport is available on Amazon Prime for an additional £7.99 per month.

