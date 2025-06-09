Fly to the Isle of Wight Festival in Under 10 Minutes with Hovertravel – Now Featuring a Festival Bar by The Portsmouth Distillery

Festival-goers heading to the Isle of Wight Festival this June can skip the long queues and pier walks by choosing Hovertravel—the fastest and most exhilarating way to cross the Solent. New for 2025, Hovertravel is pleased to welcome award-winning Portsmouth Distillery to its Southsea Hoverport, who will be serving local gins and rums with mixers, from their manned festival bar, to get the party started. With a journey time of under 10 minutes from Southsea to Ryde, it’s the ultimate way to kick off your festival weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's Isle of Wight Festival, taking place from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd June, boasts an impressive lineup including Sting, Stereophonics, Justin Timberlake, and many more. Hovertravel is enhancing the experience by adding extra crossings throughout the weekend to accommodate the influx of music enthusiasts.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, shares:

“Our team always bring the best vibes for creating a festive atmosphere from the moment passengers arrive. With lively music and staff adorned in face paint, we aim to kickstart the party before you even take-off across the Solent. This year we’re thrilled to be working with the popular local Portsmouth Distillery, who’ll be showcasing their award-winning gins and rums with mixers. It’s a great way to celebrate the festival spirit and support an independent local business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Distillery Pop-up Bar at Southsea Hoverport

In addition to the distillery bar outside, festival-goers can enjoy music throughout the day at the Hovertravel terminal, including a surprise live session, bringing a taste of the main stage right to the seafront.

Thursday 19th is Clean Air Day so travel on the H1 Hoverbus is free all that day and then upon arrival in Ryde, passengers will find the Southern Vectis festival shuttle buses just a short walk from the Ryde Hoverport terminal, providing easy onward connections directly to the festival site.

For more information and to book your crossing, visit www.hovertravel.co.uk.