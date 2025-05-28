Forever Edinburgh launches bold new campaign, challenging visitors to ‘Stay Different’ in the city

Forever Edinburgh has unveiled ‘Stay Different’, a bold new three-year campaign that invites visitors to experience a deeper, richer side of Edinburgh by staying longer and exploring further to discover new and unexpected experiences that give the city its unique charm and character.

Targeting the city’s largest visitor market, domestic overnight travellers, Stay Different is designed to inspire longer, more meaningful stays by highlighting the diversity of experiences waiting to be discovered across Edinburgh’s diverse neighbourhoods. From intimate, Michelin-starred dining at venues such as Lyla, to bustling street vendors at The Pitt and from quiet coastal retreats at Soul Water Sauna Granton, to adrenaline-fuelled adventures at the Alpine Coaster at Hillend, the campaign offers a fresh perspective on the capital beyond its city centre.

Cllr Jane Meagher, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Edinburgh is a city of multiple layers - rich in history, creativity, nature and innovation. With Stay Different, we’re inviting visitors to uncover more of the city’s story.

“From renowned Edinburgh institutions carrying on the city's legacy as a cultural hub to innovative new businesses reinventing the tourist experience, forest bathing to treetop adventure, or gallery hopping to hands-on creativity, the contrasts are what make our capital so uniquely compelling. Don’t just visit Edinburgh, stay for longer and see new sides to the city and discover what the locals love.

'Stay Different' encourages visitors to explore a new side of the city.

“By encouraging people to venture beyond the familiar and into our vibrant neighbourhoods, we’re building a more sustainable, year-round future for Edinburgh’s visitor economy, and delivering on the ambitions of our 2030 Edinburgh Tourism Strategy.”

Stay Different inspires visitors to create dynamic itineraries that cater for all tastes and budgets, whether exploring with the family, as a couple or as a solo traveller looking to get more out of their city stay. To help spark inspiration, Forever Edinburgh has created a new city-wide tourism film and dedicated microsite, a hub of inspiration and fresh ideas, which highlight the city’s diverse offerings and encourage visitors to see Edinburgh from a fresh perspective, including their new split-stays concept, offering a dynamic new approach to experiencing the city.

Experiences range from timeless strolls through some of the UK’s most striking exhibitions, steeped in history and grandeur, at The Scottish National Gallery, to fresh and innovative entertainment at new city icons, Port of Leith Distillery with their state-of-the-art experiences to titillate the senses. From losing themselves in a new world at one of the cities vibrant bookstores, such as Tom Hank’s favourite, Typewronger, to discovering the thrill of adventure at Lost Shore, Europe’s largest inland surf resort. Stay Different promises experiences that will inspire visitors to fall in love with Edinburgh in a whole new way.

Food and drink lovers can explore both sides of the city’s hospitality scene, following up a hearty slice at Edinburgh institution Civerinos with a nightcap at Panda & Son’s glamourous hidden speakeasy or chase sweet treat at Dune Bakery in South Queensferry with a refreshing drink at Cold Town’s rooftop bar.

Culture seekers can stroll through the breathtaking installations at Jupiter Artland just outside the city, or take matters into their own hands at a Honey Pot Creative Cafe in South Queensferry. Adventurous spirits can embrace their wild side, reconnecting with nature with Creative Roots in Nature’s forest bathing, swinging through the treetops at Dalkeith's Go Ape or heading to meet the real thing at Edinburgh Zoo.

Running until 2028, Stay Different will feature a rolling programme of story-driven content, seasonal campaigns and collaborative initiatives, beginning with an immersive film showcasing how visitors can embrace the duality of the city.

Forever Edinburgh is helping you Stay Different - plan your trip today and discover a side of the city you've never seen before. Whether you're here for food, art, nature or adventure, find out what makes you stay. View the Stay Different video youtu.be/x1ESLh7MwY4?si=rIX-oBrstzjJb9PF

Explore more at: edinburgh.org/staydifferent