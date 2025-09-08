Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett to visit Portsmouth for Q&A and book signing
The event, held at Poolhouse Studio, will centre on Bennett’s new book Change Everything, which reflects on her years of activism and political life, while offering bold ideas for building a more sustainable and just society.
Attendees will have the chance to put their own questions to Bennett, join in open discussion and take part in conversations around meaningful change. A book signing and informal networking session will follow, with refreshments available in a relaxed and welcoming setting.
“This is a rare opportunity for the Portsmouth community to engage directly with one of the UK’s most respected political voices,” said Netty Shepherd. “Natalie’s visit promises to inspire debate, spark new ideas and bring people together who share a vision for a fairer, greener future.”
Copies of Change Everything will be available to purchase on the night.
Event Details
- Venue: Poolhouse, 128 Albert Road, PO4 0JS
- Date: October 1
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-natalie-bennett-book-signing-qa-tickets-1581105241339?