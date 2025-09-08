Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett to visit Portsmouth for Q&A and book signing

Portsmouth will host a thought-provoking evening with former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett on October 1, as she takes part in an intimate Q&A session exploring some of today’s most urgent political, environmental and social issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held at Poolhouse Studio, will centre on Bennett’s new book Change Everything, which reflects on her years of activism and political life, while offering bold ideas for building a more sustainable and just society.

Attendees will have the chance to put their own questions to Bennett, join in open discussion and take part in conversations around meaningful change. A book signing and informal networking session will follow, with refreshments available in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a rare opportunity for the Portsmouth community to engage directly with one of the UK’s most respected political voices,” said Netty Shepherd. “Natalie’s visit promises to inspire debate, spark new ideas and bring people together who share a vision for a fairer, greener future.”

Natalie Bennett, Former leader of the Green Party and Author of 'Change Everything'

Copies of Change Everything will be available to purchase on the night.

Event Details

Venue : Poolhouse, 128 Albert Road, PO4 0JS

: Poolhouse, 128 Albert Road, PO4 0JS Date: October 1

October 1 Time: 7pm

7pm Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-natalie-bennett-book-signing-qa-tickets-1581105241339?