Free Family Event to celebrate Ampfield Meadows opening

Ampfield Meadows, Chandler’s Ford’s newest net zero carbon retirement village, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday 30th July with a Free Family Fun Day for residents, local families, and the wider community.

Running from 11am to 3pm, the event promises something fun for all ages. Guests can look forward to live music from the Romsey Ukulele Band, balloon entertainment from Mr. Pop’s Balloons, and a host of classic garden games. Em’s Friendly Farm will also be joining the celebration, bringing along a selection of adorable animals for families to meet.

A pop-up market showcasing local crafts, produce and handmade treats will add to the day’s festivities, while visitors can enjoy a complimentary welcome drink and a taste of what’s on offer at Eric’s Café, the village’s on-site coffee shop. Free guided tours will run throughout the day, offering a chance to explore the facilities and find out more about life at Ampfield Meadows.

As part of the celebrations, the village will be joined at 12pm by The Worshipful the Mayor of Eastleigh, Councillor Gordon Bailey MBE, who will officially cut the ribbon and mark the next chapter for this vibrant new community.

Ampfield Meadows Grand Opening

Also joining on the day is local beekeeper Iain, who’ll be on hand to talk about the vital role bees play in our environment. He’ll also have bee suits available, for anyone who’d like a closer (but safe!) look at the on-site beehives, a great opportunity for inquisitive minds of all ages.

Kat Andrews, Village Manager at Ampfield Meadows, commented:

“We’re delighted to open the doors to Ampfield Meadows and welcome the wider community as we celebrate this important milestone.

“This village has been thoughtfully designed with wellbeing and connection at its heart, and we’re excited to share what we’ve created. Whether you're local, curious, or considering your first step into retirement living, it’s set to be a great day out, there’s something here for everyone.”

Ampfield Meadows is a net zero carbon retirement village designed with sustainability, community, and wellbeing at its core. The first phase features 57 stylish homes and a Village Centre with a café, restaurant, wellbeing suite and swimming pool, with further development planned as the village continues to grow.

As Inspired Villages’ second Hampshire location, Ampfield Meadows reflects the growing demand for high-quality later-living options in the region. Founded in 2017, Inspired Villages is committed to creating vibrant communities that support the physical, social, and mental wellbeing of residents. The organisation aims to achieve global Net Zero Carbon status by 2030, with Ampfield Meadows forming part of a wider portfolio of 25 sustainable villages across the UK.

The Family Fun Day is free to attend and everyone is welcome – including four-legged friends.

To register your attendance, please call: 02380080603

Find out more: www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/village/ampfield-meadows