Free visits to Buckler’s Hard Museum with Heritage Open Days Festival

Highlights include the exhibition HMS Agamemnon - Navigating the Legend, housed in the Shipwrights Workshop. This display reveals how nations are working together to protect the wreck of Admiral Nelson’s favourite ship. On Friday 12th and Saturday 13th September, Mary Montagu-Scott, Chair of the Buckler’s Hard Shipyard Trust will give a free talk within the exhibition at 11.30am, sharing progress on the preservation project and her own experience of diving on the wreck.

The weekend also features a walking tour of the village’s history on Sunday 14th September at 11.30am, followed by an additional Heritage Open Days talk the following week, when historian, Marc Heighway presents Beaulieu River in WW2 on Friday 19th September at 2pm.

On your free visit to the museum, discover more about the maritime village where ships for Nelson’s fleet at Trafalgar were built. See exhibits including Nelson’s original baby clothes, listen in on conversations between villagers of the past and follow residents’ stories in the exhibition of village life. Dogs are welcome on a lead in the museum, so bring the whole family along.

Then enjoy exploring the rest of the picturesque village including:

Visit free exhibition Beaulieu River: In Focus, a photo exhibition that captures the unique charm of the historic village, from its tranquil waters on the Beaulieu River to its natural beauty, heritage and wildlife. It is now open in the Shipyard Office on the High Street.

Step inside the original Shipwright’s Cottage and charming St Mary’s Chapel, with a smugglers’ cellar under the altar, then pass preserved cottages which line the gently sloping street on its way to the water’s edge.

For an extra charge, step on board the Beaulieu River Cruise as the perfect escape from everyday life. You may even spot a seal, as well as birds and riverbank wildlife, if you’re lucky! River cruises run daily, sailing from the jetty at the bottom of the High Street, from 11am - 4.30pm. Tickets can be bought on board. For details and prices visit https://bucklershard.co.uk/attractions/river-cruise/

Drop anchor for refreshments and sample the tasty new menu at The Captain’s Table and treat yourself to a full cooked breakfast, lunch or indulgent afternoon tea.

Call in at Henry’s, the pub at the Master Builder’s House which is named after shipbuilder Henry Adams who lived there in the 18th century. Try its hearty menu and great brews for visitors and walkers.

Take a stroll along a riverside loop with stunning views - there’s even a bird hide along the way at Keeping Marsh. For a preview of the walk, follow our video link: https://youtu.be/rpLd1CesqZ0

Free entry code

Buckler’s Hard in the New Forest, Hampshire is accessible by foot, car, motorbike, or boat! A parking charge contributes to the upkeep of the historic village.

Heritage Open Days Festival brings together and celebrates heritage sites across the country. For free entry to Buckler’s Hard Museum, just quote the voucher code HOD25 at the admission desk on arrival.

For more details, visit the website at www.bucklershard.co.uk or call 01590 616203. Keep up-to-date with the latest Buckler’s Hard news and offers at www.facebook.com/bucklershard or www.instagram.com/bucklershard/.

