From black leggings to bright confidence – Chantelle’s Slimming World story

Chantelle’s Slimming World journey began when she realised she was tired of hiding away in black leggings and baggy tops. But more than that, she didn’t want her daughter to grow up feeling the way she had – uncomfortable and unhappy in her own skin because of her weight.

“I didn’t have a big appetite,” Chantelle admits, “but takeaways were my downfall. I thought losing weight would be impossible – but then I found Slimming World.”

Following the Slimming World Food Optimising plan opened Chantelle’s eyes to a whole world of healthy, delicious foods. Step by step, she swapped her old habits for new ones – and the results were life-changing. She’s now lost 2½ stone and achieved her personal dream target weight.

“Losing weight isn’t easy – I would never pretend it was,” Chantelle says, “but Slimming World made it simple to follow, realistic for family life, and totally worth it. I’ve got my energy back, my confidence back – and I feel like me again.”

The difference in Chantelle’s confidence is clear to see in that smile alone

With her renewed confidence came a love of being active. Inspired by Slimming World’s Body Magic activity programme, Chantelle now hits the gym 2–3 times a week, swims once a week, and has also joined Baffins running club once a week and loves walking by the sea. Chantelle loves this new version of herself the best version she can be for her daughter and members and laughs if you said I would be running 3 years ago I would never have believed you and look at me now.

Her passion for helping others is just as strong. Chantelle has supported hundreds of members to reach their goals since becoming a Slimming World Consultant 3½ years.

“There’s a lot in the press at the moment about weight loss injections,” Chantelle says. “I want people to know that Slimming World groups are here for everyone – offering that wraparound support which is so important. We’re about so much more than the number on the scales – we’re about building confidence, making healthy changes that last, and having someone in your corner every step of the way.”

From hiding away in black to living life in full colour, Chantelle’s journey proves that with the right plan, the right people, and the right support – you really can change your life.

Chantelle runs groups all at St Joseph’s Church in Baffins on Wednesday at 9.00am, 5.30pm & 7pm and on Friday at 8am & 9.30am.