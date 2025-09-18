From driftwood to sea lamps: How Steven Wyatt turns Hayling Island’s coastline into ocean-inspired art

A place to spend time recreationally, a place to think, a place to relax and a place to breath and take five minutes away from busy lives and bustling days.

His passion has motivated him to use found and gathered natural coastal materials to make and craft sea lamps. Collecting drift wood as he roams the beach near his home post paddle he creates these beautiful sea lamps. Whilst searching for holey stones for good luck and worn sea glass he picks interesting pieces of washed up wood to fashion.

Living by the sea is incredibly rewarding and being able to use it in so many ways to fill your time so productively is very special. Crafting using found natural materials is a really organic process. It connects you to the environment and the outdoors and is wholesome.

Steven is not only attracted to the ocean because he loves water sports, he also loves its space and the peace that it holds in its waves. In heavy wind and rain, storms or just beautiful sunshine it offers moods that compliment our own. You can go to the beach when you are angry or sad or just plane old happy. It’s a place that helps us regulate.