From holiday reflection to life-changing transformation: Lisa’s 5 stone Slimming World success

When Lisa walked through the doors of her local Slimming World group in Bedhampton, she did it for love — not for herself, but to support her partner, Andy. He had been referred to Slimming World by his GP, but was hesitant to attend alone. Little did Lisa know that her decision to accompany him would not only change Andy’s life, but transform her own in ways she never imagined.

Fast-forward just over a year, and Lisa has shed an incredible 5 stone — and Andy has lost more than 7 stone. Their joint journey has been filled with surprises, successes, and even a few serendipitous moments that feel like they were written in the stars.

“I’d tried Slimming World before and never got past a few pounds,” Lisa admits. “I think the most I ever lost was 3 lbs. But after a recent holiday, Andy and I both realised we needed to make serious changes. Our health was starting to suffer — and it was time to take action.”

While relaxing on that life-changing holiday, Lisa read a feature in a women’s magazine that deeply moved her. It was the story of a woman who had battled infertility and failed rounds of IVF, only to join Slimming World, lose weight, and go on to give birth to twins — at the age of 52. “I was absolutely blown away,” Lisa says. “That story stuck with me. If Slimming World could help someone in such a powerful way, maybe it could help us too.”

Returning home full of determination, Lisa and Andy stepped into their local Slimming World group at St Nicholas Church in Bedhampton — just around the corner from where they live. But nothing could have prepared Lisa for the surprise awaiting her.

“There she was — the woman from the magazine! Sam Jones, the one who’d had twins at 52 — she was our consultant! I couldn’t believe it. It felt like fate. I knew then that we were in the right place.”

With Sam’s unwavering support, encouragement, and first-hand understanding of life-changing transformation, both Lisa and Andy thrived in group. Lisa now credits Sam as being the single biggest factor in their success.

“Sam has a gift. She inspires us every week, and she’s been there for us every step of the way. I genuinely don’t think we’d have done it without her.”

Lisa and Andy’s achievements have been recognised both locally and nationally. Andy was named a semi-finalist in Slimming World’s national Man of the Year competition, and Lisa was recently crowned Woman of the Year at her local group. Together, they also won the Two Together award in group — a testament to their shared commitment and mutual support.

Their inspirational consultant, Sam, has also been celebrated for her remarkable impact. In June 2025, she became the first-ever recipient of the Margaret Miles-Bramwell Rising Star Award at the Slimming World Oscars — a moment that Lisa describes as “completely deserved.”

Now, with more energy, confidence, and better health than ever before, Lisa and Andy are living proof of what can happen when you take that first brave step — even if it’s just to support someone else.

Lisa said “I honestly believed that having a disability and being on lots of medication meant I could never lose weight – because that’s what everyone kept telling me. But Slimming World has shown me that it is possible. I’ve proved to myself, and to others, that nothing has to stand in the way of achieving your dreams.”

“What started as a gesture for Andy became the best decision I’ve ever made for myself,” Lisa says with pride. “Slimming World has changed our lives.”

Lisa attends Sam’s Slimming World group on Saturday morning at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton at 9am but there is an earlier session at 7.30am and a later one at 10.30am. Sam also runs a Thursday evening group at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, Leigh Park at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm.