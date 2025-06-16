From standout masterpieces to works that suit any home and garden: Sculpture at Beaulieu 2025 is now open

Set within Palace House and its breathtaking gardens, the exhibition offers a diverse range of sculptures to inspire and suit any home or outdoor space.

Sculpture at Beaulieu, sponsored Charbonnel et Walker, was officially opened by Lord Montagu during a private preview evening with sculptors and guests on Thursday 12 June. The exhibition, which features over 200 sculptures by nationally and internationally-acclaimed sculptors, is on show from 13 June to 14 September 2025, with a diverse range to suit all tastes and budgets.

Each sculpture on display is thoughtfully placed throughout the stunning grounds of Beaulieu, providing a perfect backdrop that includes the historic Montagu family home, Palace House, as well as the Victorian Flower Garden and tranquil Wilderness Garden.

From a playful Hippopotamus family in the fountain along the Central Pathway to charming Bear Cubs, Birds, Deer, and colour-changing flags on the Palace House lawn, the exhibition features a wide variety of works including striking steel structures and vibrant stained-glass pieces. With sculptures available for purchase starting at just £100, there’s something to suit every garden and budget.

This year’s exhibition includes a number of featured artists. Adrian Bates showcases work inspired by his exploration of line and form, while Chris Johns presents his expertly crafted metal sculptures. Jemma Gowland’s delicate and detailed porcelain figures are displayed throughout Palace House, while Suzie Marsh contributes bronze pieces that reflect her deep affection for animals. Finally, Dorset-based Ted Edley draws on his extensive automotive background to create intricate sculptures from steel, copper, brass, aluminium, and an array of unconventionally found objects.

For more show-stopping creations, David Cutler’s elegant Poppy Seeds and The Pine Cone add beauty to the surrounding gardens, while Robert Marshall presents powerful works, including Custodian, which greets visitors at the start of the trail, and the thought-provoking Collateral Damage, a bomb-damaged front door salvaged from the war in Ukraine

Lord Montagu, who has worked with David Waghorne and Kate McGovern to curate the exhibition, said: “This year’s Sculpture at Beaulieu exhibition is more condensed, with many of the works displayed on the Palace House lawn as well as a good number inside the house. My thanks to David Waghorne and Kate McGovern for curating this year’s exhibition. I’d also like to thank our headline sponsor Charbonnel et Walker.”

He added “The exhibition will run until the 14 September, so if there are any pieces visitors are interested in, they will have plenty of opportunity to come back and view them again and make a purchase with the help of the Beaulieu team.”

Building on the success of three previous exhibitions, the 2025 Sculpture at Beaulieu collection provides something to suit all tastes, offering creativity and inspiration at every turn. An exhibition guide showing the sculpture zones and trail map will be available to pick up from Visitor Reception as you arrive at Beaulieu.

Tickets for Sculpture at Beaulieu include full access to the entire Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum. Visitors can explore its latest display Icons of F1 showcasing legendary Formula 1 cars from throughout the years. Visitors can also explore Palace House, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, S ecret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area. Plus, Beaulieu’s new feature display We Had One Of Those where visitors can relive the cars from their past.

For tickets and details visit https://www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/sculpture-at-beaulieu/ or call 01590 612345.

Hypnia - Goddess of Sleep by Ama Menec

Large Hippo Wallow by Suzie Marsh