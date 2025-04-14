From the lab to the local for ‘Pint of Science’ Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scientists and researchers will deliver talks at pubs in the city for an international festival next month

The internationally acclaimed Pint of Science festival is set to make its return to Portsmouth in May.

This unique international event brings cutting-edge science to local pubs, offering the public an opportunity to engage with researchers in a relaxed setting.

Founded 12 years ago by two UK researchers, the festival aims to make science accessible and engaging for everyone. Attendees can look forward to a diverse line-up of talks and live experiments, covering topics from space exploration to environmental science.

Pint of Science event 2024

Thousands of experts will host events over two days next month in 27 countries around the world, including 42 towns and cities across the UK.

In Portsmouth, events will be held at The Barley Mow on Castle Road and Chimes Restaurant on Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday 19, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday, May 21.

The speakers will cover a wide range of topics including efforts to clean up our oceans, the sights and sounds of space, how technology can solve and hinder crime, policing our prisons, and war.

The talks begin at 7pm. Tickets are available from the Pint of Science website, with each evening costing just £5.

Dr Anthony Butcher, Programme Lead (Geography & Geosciences) at the University’s School of the Environment and Life Sciences and Pint of Science co-organiser, said: “Portsmouth has a proud tradition of civic engagement, and Pint of Science reflects that spirit by bringing world-class research into the heart of our community.”

Co-organiser Dr Luke Hauser, from the University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, added: “By turning local pubs and restaurants into spaces for discovery, we're not only making science accessible, we're sparking conversations that connect people, ideas, and curiosity. This is about breaking down barriers and showing that science is for everyone.”

Following each talk there will also be an opportunity for the guests to ask questions about the research and participate in activities such as quizzes.

Pint of Science is a non-profit organisation organised by a grassroots community of thousands of volunteers from science, research and academia.

The mission is to provide a space for researchers and members of the public alike to come together, be curious, and chat about research in a relaxed environment outside of laboratories or lecture theatres.