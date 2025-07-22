Furnace in the Forest: Keeping Fernhurst’s Fiery Past Alive

Hidden in the quiet woodland just outside Fernhurst lies one of West Sussex’s most remarkable industrial relics — North Park Furnace, a surviving fragment of the once-thriving Wealden iron industry. Though centuries have passed since the last iron was smelted here, the story of this furnace still glows brightly, brought to life each year at the much-loved Fernhurst Furnace Open Weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating back to the 17th century — and possibly earlier — this site is among the best-preserved blast furnaces in the region. In its day, it was a powerhouse of innovation and heavy industry. Using local iron ore, waterpower, and vast quantities of charcoal, furnaces like this helped forge cannon and tools that reached far beyond the Weald.

Today, the land is privately owned by Robin and Carla Barnes, with Robin being a direct descendant of the Capron/Hollist family who have held land here since 1793. The Hollists were not merely landlords; they were known for their strong local ties, community spirit, and stewardship of the land. Robin continues that tradition, generously opening the site to visitors and supporting heritage preservation efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What remains of the furnace is striking: you can still trace the stone and brick structures, the casting pit where molten metal flowed, and the channels that once carried water to power the great bellows. The pond bay is intact, and the site's layout offers a rare opportunity to walk through the physical bones of an early industrial machine.

Sealed Knot performing in 2024

But time is never kind to structures like this. Conservation is ongoing, and new archaeological discoveries — like the long-buried gun casting pit and the enigmatic tail race — are slowly revealing more about how the furnace operated, and the lives of those who worked it. Funding for this work is raised in large part through the annual Fernhurst Furnace Open Weekend, which combines heritage with hands-on celebration.

Each September, the event draws hundreds to the site for two days of living history. Visitors can enjoy historic craft demonstrations, battle re-enactments by the Sealed Knot, talks, music, food, and a real sense of community spirit. It’s a unique chance to see the past come to life, and every penny raised helps preserve this precious site for future generations.

And this year, there’s another way to experience the story — on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who want to connect with the furnace not just in space but in landscape, the Iron ExplORE Walk offers a powerful new perspective. This five-mile circular route begins and ends in Fernhurst, passing through the ancient woods that once fuelled the fires, along streams that powered the bellows, and finally arriving at the Furnace site itself to explore the event. Led as part of the Rural Strides programme, the walk is a chance to become landscape literate — to read the hills, rivers, and trees as part of a deeper historical narrative.

Furnace Pond

So whether you're a history enthusiast, a lover of nature, or just curious to learn what lies beneath your feet, the Fernhurst Furnace Open Weekend — and the Iron ExplORE Walk — offer a rare and meaningful journey into the heart of the Western Weald.

Join us this September, and walk into the past.