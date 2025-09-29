Get spellbound with spine-tingling treats at The Watercress Line this Halloween

There’s spooktacular fun for little ghouls and guys this Halloween at The Watercress Line in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weird and wonderful Wizard Week runs from 25 October to 2 November, excluding 27 October, with a terrific timetable bursting with awesome activities!

The popular heritage railway will be magically transformed into a Halloween haunt with freaky fun activities to keep youngsters entertained during the half-term holiday.

The Watercress Line’s enchanting activities will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair-raising Halloween fun at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week!

A spine-tingling ride on the Wizard Express steam train – wave your magic wand to cast spells along the railway line and stop off at four fearsome heritage stations.

Wizarding wonder by walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps on the famous railway footbridge where he received his Hogwarts Express Ticket in the film.

Harry Potter style carriage at Alresford and the rides on the bewitching miniature railway.

The Slime Laboratory at Ropley, hosted by potty Professors Slugwind and Apricus – a chance to concoct your very own slime to take home.

Circus Skills workshop in the Alresford Goods Shed – roll up, clown around and perfect your tricks.

Mischievous magic shows in the Goods Shed.

Fiendish fancy dress competitions for youngsters dressed as their favourite Halloween characters.

Hairy, scary creepy crawlies at Ropley – get up close if you dare.

A spooky selfie station at Ropley - grab a ghoulish snapshot for your socials.

Creepy crafts to keep young witches and wizards spell-bindingly busy.

Activities run from 10am until 4pm each enchanted day, with unlimited train travel included in your ticket.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Wizard Week is one of our favourite times of the year when our heritage railway is taken over by little witches, wizards and ghouls having a fang-tastic time.

“From slime-making to casting spells, it’s all about creating magical memories for families to enjoy together. Just don’t be surprised if you bump into a wizard or two along the way! Be sure to book early for this spellbinding day out!”

Conjure up more information and buy tickets at watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week.