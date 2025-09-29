Get spellbound with spine-tingling treats at The Watercress Line this Halloween

By Donna Jones
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 20:52 BST
There’s spooktacular fun for little ghouls and guys this Halloween at The Watercress Line in Hampshire.

The weird and wonderful Wizard Week runs from 25 October to 2 November, excluding 27 October, with a terrific timetable bursting with awesome activities!

The popular heritage railway will be magically transformed into a Halloween haunt with freaky fun activities to keep youngsters entertained during the half-term holiday.

The Watercress Line’s enchanting activities will include:

Hair-raising Halloween fun at The Watercress Line’s Wizard Week!placeholder image
  • A spine-tingling ride on the Wizard Express steam train – wave your magic wand to cast spells along the railway line and stop off at four fearsome heritage stations.
  • Wizarding wonder by walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps on the famous railway footbridge where he received his Hogwarts Express Ticket in the film.
  • Harry Potter style carriage at Alresford and the rides on the bewitching miniature railway.
  • The Slime Laboratory at Ropley, hosted by potty Professors Slugwind and Apricus – a chance to concoct your very own slime to take home.
  • Circus Skills workshop in the Alresford Goods Shed – roll up, clown around and perfect your tricks.
  • Mischievous magic shows in the Goods Shed.
  • Fiendish fancy dress competitions for youngsters dressed as their favourite Halloween characters.
  • Hairy, scary creepy crawlies at Ropley – get up close if you dare.
  • A spooky selfie station at Ropley - grab a ghoulish snapshot for your socials.
  • Creepy crafts to keep young witches and wizards spell-bindingly busy.

Activities run from 10am until 4pm each enchanted day, with unlimited train travel included in your ticket.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “Wizard Week is one of our favourite times of the year when our heritage railway is taken over by little witches, wizards and ghouls having a fang-tastic time.

“From slime-making to casting spells, it’s all about creating magical memories for families to enjoy together. Just don’t be surprised if you bump into a wizard or two along the way! Be sure to book early for this spellbinding day out!”

Conjure up more information and buy tickets at watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week.

