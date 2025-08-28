Glorious weather for village fayre

'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', enjoyed a lovely day on their stall at the Stubbington Fayre on Bank Holiday Monday, 25th August 2025.

Blue skies, sunshine, and a refreshing breeze, were perfect conditions for a lovely day at the annual Stubbington Fayre. The crowds wandered Stubbington Recreation Ground, enjoying the donkey derby, entertainment, and many stalls from charities, groups, and traders.

'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults' (GAFVIA), which is based in Stubbington, had a great time providing fun games suitable for all sight levels, and raising awareness of the group.

£46.17 was raised by those playing our magnetic darts and mini basketball, and all was paid into the group's bank account by secretary Louise Hayes. This more than covered the stall hire cost of £25.

People enjoying the fayre.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to find out what we do, and have a go at the games.

And thank you to Janice, Graham, Lin, and Will, who helped me run our stall, and to David, who helped set up/take down the stall, and run it. A special thank you to Graham's wonderfully friendly dog Star, who always draws over people eager to pet her.

Our group is active within Fareham, Gosport, and Portsmouth, with regular walks and lunch, ten-pin-bowling and coffee, audio described films, and a fitness club.

To find out more about the group, please phone Graham on:

Will chatting to a family after they played.

0790 8000 970

email:

or look at our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GAFVIA/