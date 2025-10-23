Gosport community quiz night promises prizes and plenty of fun

Gosport volunteering group Community Spirit is inviting the local community to put their thinking caps on for a fun-filled evening at its mega quiz night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Mega Quiz Fundraiser Fun Night’ will take place on Thursday November 6, from 7pm to 10pm at Gosport Football Club, with all proceeds going to the charity Marvels & Meltdowns.

Teams of up to six can take part in the quiz, with entry just £5 per person. There’s a £50 prize for the winning team and a raffle featuring other fantastic prizes! A licensed bar will also be open on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvels & Meltdowns is a Gosport-based charity that supports families across Hampshire who have children affected by ADHD, autistic spectrum conditions, and sensory processing disorders. The charity provides parent and carer support groups, stay-and-play sessions, and family activities throughout the school holidays in a safe, inclusive environment.

Community Spirit participants presenting the quiz raffle prizes

Community Spirit, run by Hampshire-wide charity Community First, helps people of all abilities gain confidence, meet new people, and get involved in their community through supported volunteering activities such as stewarding, gardening, litter picking and fundraising.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing the community together again for another quiz night. It’s always a brilliant evening of laughter and friendly competition, and even better, it’s all in aid of a charity doing such important work with local families. Marvels & Meltdowns makes a real difference, and we’re proud to support them.”

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so anyone wanting to take part is encouraged to book early via the Community First website.

Buy a ticket for the quiz at https://www.cfirst.org.uk/events.