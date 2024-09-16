Gosport Model Railroad Club holds exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gosport club, whose members create and share model railroads, has held an exhibition to showcase their work.

The Gosport Model Railroad Club hosts quarterly exhibitions at the Parish Centre in Alverstoke.

The club has run in the town for about 25 years and currently has around 30 members; half of whom are active and attend the monthly meetings.

Ted Humber, who coordinates the exhibitions and club meetings, said that the club originally began as an American Railroad Club, but that ‘around six years ago the club expanded to encourage more members.’

A model railway made by club member Steve Randell.

‘This is what I would call a very amateur club,’ Humber added, ‘[We] do it for enjoyment.’

Humber said that running the exhibitions once a quarter is ‘great for local people to come and have a look’ at what the club does, adding that it also ‘hopefully raises a few quid.’

At the exhibition, various members had setups displaying their models. One such member was John Gowan, who has been part of the Gosport Model Railroad Club for around 15 years.

Gowan was demonstrating how to ‘weather’ the models in order to make them look more ‘make them look more dirty’.

Ted Humber with his model, based on the railroads of California.

Gowan said that he ‘likes anything creative’ and enjoys creating something unique.

Another member showcasing their work at the exhibition was Bernice Robinson, a new member of the club who joined in May 2024.

Robinson’s models were unique among the others on display, as they were made entirely of Lego.

Robinson said that she has been collecting Lego for many years, and that creating models has ‘been a therapy’ for her.

John Gowan weathering his models.

Using Lego allows Robinson to change her layouts for each exhibition, with this exhibition’s model having a summer beach theme.

Robinson’s Lego models demonstrate a change to the traditional art of railroad modelling, a sentiment that Humber echoed.

‘Model railwaying has changed a lot over the last 20 years’, Humber said, ‘a lot of people are interested in electronics’.

Humber said that the modernisation of railroad modelling has ‘made life easier in a lot of respects and a lot harder in others’.

Overall, the Gosport Model Railroad Club’s exhibition displayed an impressive range of skills and demonstrated a strong sense of community. The club and exhibitions are organised by locals for locals, with the aim of teaching visitors about the fascinating hobby of railroad modelling.

The next exhibition will be held at Alverstoke Parish Centre on Saturday 16 November.