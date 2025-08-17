The very popular Gosport Sunset Festival is back from 29th to 31st August. The free entry festival which helps raise money for food banks is this year going to be bigger and better than last year's success story. The return of the long awaited event, which many locals described as the best festival in Gosport in living memory' this time boasts over 80 acts on three stages..

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival now in its 3rd year has gone from strength to strength. This year it has some fabulous tribute acts to bands like, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Foofighters, David Bowie, Oasis and many more. In addition there are many bands and solo acts representing so many genres of music. The Underground Overground Marquee features originaL bands on the Friday night including the up and coming samZara, Victorious finalists Mimi Ray and Casual Scene among others. On the Dad Saturday and Sunday daytime the stage plays host to Ready to Rock School and in the evenings adult Burlesque and cabaret with the very popular Burlesque by the Sea troop. The Mellow Yellow introducing stage meanwhile features many up and coming singer song writers and acoustic performances from popular local acts.

If this wasn't enough to get you excited there are multiple interesting bars and award winning world street food including this year Chariya who won MasterChef with her Thai Fusion kitchen..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kids are not left out either with much free entertainment for them to keep them occupied.

Festival Flyer

There is also a healing area and market. The whole aim of the festival is to create an event that Gosport cannot be around of and that gives a real festival vibe. The Moto of the festival is, another world right on your doorstep. Comments from last year were that it feels like a mini Glastonbury.

Amazing with so.much on offer It is a free entry event and the organisers are keen to point out that this event needs people to buy their drinks and food on site. We try to give good quality at reasonable prices, but the event remains free and can only exist if we support the traders who pay pitch fees.

As stated earlier any profits are given to local food banks, so it's also a worthwhile cause.

Opening times are

Last year's free event being enjoyed by thousands of revellers

Friday 29th 2.30pm to 10.30pm

Saturday 10.30am to 10.30pm

Sunday 10.30am to 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please come early as the entertainment is amazing right from opening and it's sure to be a very popular event,.so avoid being there late and it being full. The organisers please say come with a happy, fun attitude and please if you feel the need dress up. The themes are Rock Stars, Famous people, Hippies and disco.

The event is at Walpole Park Gosport.