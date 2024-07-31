Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The massively popular Gosport Sunset Festival is back for 2024.

Gosport Sunset Festival 2024 is due to take place from Friday 30th August until Sundayb1st September.

The festival, new to Gosports Walpole Park last year proved a massive hit with locals and visitors alike and wss a breath of fresh air to the area.

Billed as 'a different world right on your doorstep' and 'the small festival with a big heart ' offered far more than just an amazing line up. More than 15000 people enjoyed the event last year which had top quality good from around the world and a healing and wellbeing area..

Le Freak

Organiser John Seymour who's vision created the festival said that this year is much improved from the already popular event last year. This year there are over 60 acts, I clouding, bands, solo artists, cabaret, Burlesque and more on three stage areas. This crosses many genres of music and entertainment.

The healing area is bigger and better with many workshops, therapies and readings on offer. A new addition is a marquee with Ready To Rock School in the day and adult cabaret and burlesque at night.

The food on offer is just amazing with food from many countries.

The bars have increased this year with an even greater range of drinks available.

Line up.

Recently another event The Big Eat in Netley, John helps organise with his business partner Jez Gaskin raised over £5000 for local food banks.

John said he wanted to bring a big festival feel to Gosport, with free entry and have a non corporate feel with diversity and surprises for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the bands playing include, Fleetwood Collective (Fleetwood Mac tribute) Thunderstruck DC (ACDC tribute) Supersonics (Oasis tribute) and Le Freak (a tribute to Chic and Sister Sledge) and Brit Pop Revolution. There are to many other band and acts to mention but also a good few surprises..

The festival times are

Friday 30th August 2.30pm to 11pm

Saturday 31st August 10.30am to 11pm

Sunday 1st September 10.30am to 10pm.