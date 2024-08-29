Gosport Sunset Festival is he place to be this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gosport Sunset Festival is ready to open its gates for the second year, with big crowds expected.

Gosport Sunset Festival seems poised to host a huge attendence this week. There has been a buzz in the local area for weeks.

Organisers John Seymour and Jez Gaskin say they have tried to build on the great success of last year, eradicate the few issues and build a bigger and better event That everyone from Gosport, Portsmouth and beyond càn enjoy.

There are may amazing bands featured including tribute bands to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Chic and Sister Sledge, Oasis, ACDC and many many more.

Last year's Festival

In these times if ever increasing prices and hardship organiser John Seymour said the aim is to provide an event that anyone can afford.

There is no need to bring your own food as there is a multitude of top quality, award winninge world street food on site and bars with an interesting mix of drinks.

There are over 60 acts this weekend on 3 different stage areas and also Burlesque, sillent disco and lots for children. There is also a large healing and wellbeing area where you can try all sorts of new things.

As John the organiser says. It may be a small festival but it has a big heart. I is like stepping into another world, right in the middle of Gosport.

It is free entry all weekend and opening times are Friday 30th August 2.30pm - 11pm. Saturday 31st August 10.30am - 11pm and Sunday 1st September 10.30am - 10.15pm. It's a real festival atmosphere so come ready to dance, sing and be happy.