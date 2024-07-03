Groundlings Theatre celebrates historic occasion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Built in 1784 by the beneficial society, The Old Benny has educated hundreds of Portsea residents throughout history right up to 1962. The unique theatre located in Kent Street, is celebrating 240 years since their venue was built and is inviting the whole community to come and join them for the momentous occasion.

In a similar fashion to previous family events, The Groundlings Theatre Trust promise there is something for everyone at The Old Benny Birthday Bash which is taking place at the venue on Saturday the 27th July from 12pm.

Wanting to celebrate all the Charity offers, the day will feature an array of entertainment and activities including performances from local musicians such as the always popular Fraser Harper and King Rollo. Children can enjoy a soft play, disco, a variety of game stalls and entertainment with Disney princesses and Adam the Magic Music Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, grownups can experience paranormal taster talks with professional investigators to discover why the venue is known to be one of the most haunted in the country.

The Old Beneficial Schools now known as Groundlings Theatre

Plus, Gosport brewery Powder Monkey will be sampling products sold by the theatre. And if that weren’t enough, the theatre’s carpark will feature an artisan style market with a selection of local businesses selling everything from jewelry to cakes, street food and much more.

As well as promoting what The Groundlings Theatre Trust offers the community today, the team are committed to preserving their venue's history. Costumed actors will portray famous faces associated with their building during the event including Queen Victoria who is known to have visited the Old Benny on at least 2 occasions and Sir Henry Ayres who was educated at the school before becoming 5-time Australian Prime Minister. A historical trail will be featured in the Theatre’s Venetian room, a room only operational again this week following 2 years of ceiling damage which left the room unusable to the Trust.

After a protracted battle to purchase their building which they were ultimately unsuccessful in doing, The Groundlings Theatre Trust are keen to highlight to their community it is still business as usual for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre Administrator Gill Cosgrave Lewsey announced, “We recently produced a fantastic adaptation of the Great Gatsby using funding from Arts Council England and featuring both local professional and amateur actors and a host of opportunities for our community to engage with our work and we are now announcing our Panto amongst other exciting shows and activities so nothing has changed for us.”

The Old Benny Birthday Bash At Groundlings Theatre

When discussing the importance of what the Old Beneficial School building represents Gill commented, “The Old Benny was a lynchpin in it’s community.

A vital asset that supported one of the poorest areas in the UK. We have taken that ethos and continue to bring it to our community now. This event not only celebrates the past but is rallying call for the future and we are so excited for what it brings.”

The Old Benny Birthday Bash takes place at Groundlings Theatre on Saturday 27th July from 12pm. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley will officially open the event with a few words.