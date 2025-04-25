Guide Dogs fundraiser returns to Whiteley this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday (26th April) Whiteley is hosting a fundraising event in support of Guide Dogs, bringing the community together for a fun-filled day of music and entertainment.

The event promises to be a wonderful opportunity for visitors to meet guide dogs and their owners, as well as adorable puppies in training with their dedicated raisers.

Visitors will also have the chance to browse an array of Guide Dogs merchandise and try their luck at an exciting tombola, with prizes including fluffy Guide Dogs toys.

The event will take place from 9am featuring live performances from talented local musicians:

Force 10 Shanty Group (11:00 - 11:45)

The D’Ukes Ukulele Band (12:00 - 12:45)

Sing 4 Wellbeing Choir (13:00 - 13:30)

The day will also see a special visit from Paul Holmes, MP for Hamble Valley, who will be showing his support for the charity.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Guide Dogs back to Whiteley. This event not only raises essential funds but also highlights the incredible work the charity does in enabling visually impaired individuals to live independent lives.

“The local community plays a huge role in making this possible, and we encourage everyone to come along, enjoy the entertainment, and show their support for this incredible cause.”

Jennie Smith, the volunteer Fundraising Group Coordinator for Guide Dogs, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Whiteley for their continued support in helping us raise vital funds for Guide Dogs. Events like this make a real difference in enabling people with sight loss to live independently.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone this weekend for a fantastic day of fundraising, meeting our wonderful dogs, and enjoying the community spirit."

This fundraiser is entirely volunteer-led, with a dedicated team working tirelessly to raise much-needed funds for Guide Dogs.

For more information or to plan your visit to Whiteley, visit: www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk