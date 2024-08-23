Gunwharf Quays reveals exclusive deals for week-long PLUS+ Discounts event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Portsmouth-based shopping outlet has revealed some of the exclusive deals on offer to PLUS+ members at its week-long discounts event.

Gunwharf Quays is set to host a discounts event this month, allowing the outlet’s PLUS+ rewards club members to unlock extra savings on top of the usual discounted outlet prices, across over 40 brands for a whole week.

The PLUS+ discounts event will be taking place from Saturday 24th - Sunday 1st September with the reward club’s members enjoying extra discounts from big name brands, including recently opened retailer, Columbia.

Over the week, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of discounts, including but not limited to*:

Some of the stores at Gunwharf Quays participating in the PLUS+ Discounts Week event

- Brasserie Blanc: 20% off food

- Calvin Klein: Spend £80 and get an extra 20% off the outlet price

- Coach: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Columbia: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Hackett: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Kate Spade: Extra 25% off the outlet price, and an extra 30% off the clearance range

- Michael Kors: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Penhaligon’s: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Radley London: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- The Cosmetics Company Store: Extra 20% off the outlet price

- Tommy Hilfiger: Spend £80 and get an extra 20% off the outlet price

- Zwilling: Extra 20% off the outlet price

To access these exclusive discounts, guests only need to sign up to Gunwharf Quays’ new members club, PLUS+. The new member rewards club allows guests to receive exclusive offers direct to their inboxes, including early access to the outlet’s upcoming events, first looks at new store openings and more.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Our discount events are always met with excitement from our guests, so we’re delighted to have launched the all-new PLUS+ discounts event which gives our PLUS+ members the opportunity to enjoy even greater discounts on top of outlet prices.

Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes, get ahead with their Christmas shopping or simply treat themselves over the bank holiday weekend, this event is the perfect occasion.

“With so many of our brands involved in the event, and a few of our eateries too, it’s the ideal time for our guests to enjoy a great day out and make the most of the extra savings. It’s completely free to sign up and attend, so we’d encourage our guests to become PLUS+ members now to make sure they don’t miss out on this exciting event.”

For more information, please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/plus-discounts-week

*Terms and Conditions apply to all discounts on offer. Please check in-store for details.