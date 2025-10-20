Half-term fun bursts into action at BH Live Active centres

This October half-term, kids across Portsmouth are in for a treat with a jam-packed line-up of sports, splash sessions, and non-stop adventure at BH Live Active leisure and sports centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operated by registered charity and social enterprise BH Live, in partnership with local authorities, these centres have expanded their junior activity programme to get children of all ages moving, laughing, and staying active – whatever the weather.

From swimming crash courses and gymnastics camps to basketball, athletics, tennis skills, and trampolining, there’s something for everyone. Kids can also join in Play and Bounce sessions at Exploria and sports camps at Portsmouth Tennis & Gymnastics Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities are available for babies, toddlers, and juniors right up to 17 years old. Families can check out BH Live Active’s school holiday timetable to see what classes are available at their local centre.

Sessions for Mountbatten Leisure Centre's brand-new giant inflatable will kick off from Monday 27 October

Additional inflatable sessions will run to encourage more children to jump, bounce and play throughout their autumn break. Young people aged 8+ are challenged to tackle pool attraction, AquaDash!, at Mountbatten Leisure Centre. Navigating a hump, demolition ball, basher wall, and much more, children will dash across this epic aqua obstacle course before making a splash on the 5ft challenge slide.

Families can also dive into fun with additional Wet & Wacky sessions, a popular pool play session filled with pool inflatables, floats, and water toys. Free swimming is also available for all under 12s at BH Live Active pools in Portsmouth when accompanied by a full-paying adult or BH Live Active member (adult).

In exciting news, MountAirX, a brand-new, giant inflatable attraction, is coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre just in time for half-term. Featuring bouncing, climbing, and sliding excitement, MountAirX challenges balance, agility, and speed in a safe and thrilling environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an even bigger adventure, MountAirXL doubles the action. Spanning the entire sports hall, 12 adrenaline-packed features include a Beat the Wall challenge and an interactive Trailblazer climbing wall. MountAirXL offers more space, more slides, and more challenges for kids ready to jump, climb, and play.

MountAirXL sessions will kick off Monday 27 October – Friday 31 October. Sessions are available on a pay-as-you-go basis and are bookable up to seven days in advance in-centre, via the BH Live Active app or online. Booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Additionally, Portsmouth’s largest indoor soft play and bounce attraction - Exploria at Pyramids in Southsea - will hold multiple sessions throughout the holidays, allowing children to play interactive games, climb, whizz down themed slides, jump into foam pits, and much more.

On behalf of BH Live, Bobby Cole, Group Swim & Junior Activities Manager, said: “We’re really excited to bring such a wide variety of activities to families this half-term. Our goal is to help young people of all ages stay active, have fun, and build confidence through sport and play. Whether it’s diving into our pools, bouncing on our new inflatables, or joining a holiday club, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities and timetables vary per centre – please visit the BH Live Active app or bhliveactive.org.uk and exploria.org.uk for more info.

Some activities and classes are included as part of BH Live Active’s junior membership (T&Cs apply) – more information is available at bhliveactive.org.uk/junior-membership.