Hampshire’s Biggest Pet Fair Returns - A Pawsome Weekend for Animal Lovers!

If you love animals, the Hampshire Pet Fair is the place to be this June! This exciting two-day event will showcase an incredible variety of animals, from playful pups and majestic birds of prey to cuddly farmyard friends and fascinating reptiles. Whether you're looking to shop for your beloved pet, learn from expert demonstrations, or simply enjoy a fun-filled day out, there’s something for everyone.

One of the highlights of the fair is the Fun Dog Show, where visitors can enter their own dogs into categories such as Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail, and Golden Oldie. For those who adore felines, the Meet the Cats hall offers a chance to learn about different breeds and chat with passionate cat lovers.

Everyone can also enjoy ferret racing, gundog displays, and sled dog demonstrations, or explore the petting zoo, where kids and adults alike can meet all manor of animals. There are even alpacas & shire horses. The fair also features incredible bird displays, from colorful finches and budgies to breathtaking birds of prey.

Beyond the animals, visitors can enjoy food vendors, cocktail bars, wagon rides, and kids' games, making this an event for the whole family. Plus, with plenty of shopping opportunities, you can find everything from pet accessories to unique gifts.

Mark your calendars for June 28th and 29th at Rookesbury Park in Wickham, and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable animal encounters and family fun!

For more information, visit www.hampshirepetfair.co.uk.

