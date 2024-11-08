Havant Light Opera new Christmas show

The Carol Competition, a Christmas operetta written by Stephen Hoy, at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Light Opera treads the boards this festive season with a new operetta written by one of its members.

What is the secret of the village Mayor’s ten year run of winning the local annual carol competition? What dark secrets need bringing into light and how can all the members of the community find their voice? Young love, a mysterious opera singer and a composer who writes everything in code all combine for a delightful entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unforgettable and much-loved songs and choruses from Lehar, Bizet, Donizetti and Rodgers & Hammerstein, along with a selection of carols (old and new!), sparkle in the very first performances of this original operetta.

The Cast

We guarantee you will go home humming the tunes!

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant.

7.30 p.m Thursday 28 November, Friday 29 November and Saturday 30 November, with an afternoon matinee at 2.00 p.m on Saturday 30 November.

Tickets £12 (under 18s £6). Box Office 023 9247 2700 or online at www.thespring.co.uk