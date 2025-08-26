Havant MP Alan Mak invites residents to attend his 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair in Bedhampton

Local MP Alan Mak is inviting residents to attend his 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair to be held at Bedhampton Community Centre on Friday 19 September 2025.

The Fair enables a variety of local and national employers to showcase what roles they can offer and gives jobseekers the chance to find out more about options in person.

Visitors can ask about vacancies, career paths and training, plus get information about higher education.

Previous exhibitors have gone on to recruit as a direct result of meeting jobseekers at the Jobs Fair.

Alan Mak at his 2024 Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair.

This year education and training providers present will include Havant Borough Council's Link Up Employability Hub, the Education Development Trust and HSDC.

Meanwhile the homecare sector will include Right at Home and there will be locally-based employers such as Comserv, which carries out repairs and maintenance for councils and housing associations.

Also there will be Hampshire Police, the Army and the Royal Navy plus South Western Railway.

Mr Mak said: "As it's the Jobs Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there!

"Please come any time between 10am and noon. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. Feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends."

The Jobs Fair has been an annual fixture ever since Mr Mak was first elected to represent the Havant Constituency in 2015.

He added: "I'll continue to do what I can to support local people making important decisions on their future, whether that be an entry into the world of work, a change of career or gaining more qualifications."