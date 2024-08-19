Hayling Island dad to host Festival of Fun this Sunday in memory of his daughter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Festival of Fun is taking place on 25th August at The Lifeboat Inn, Hayling Island. Organised by Mark Fordham, the event will celebrate his daughter May’s life and help raise funds to name a guide dog puppy after her.

The festival kicks off at midday for a fun-packed day of music and entertainment. Local bands playing include DiElle Trio, The Igloo Band and Jane & the Jam Factory, with party band The Review headlining the event. There will also be two Morris dancing performances during the afternoon.

Before the festivities, there will be a group dog walk from Funland to the lifeboat. Dog walkers are meeting at 9.45am for a 10am start on the grass next to the car park opposite Beachlands amusement arcade (what3words ///notched.wheat.coach) and everyone is welcome.

Mark lost his daughter in 2021 and is raising funds to name a puppy after May, supporting the lifetime cost of raising, training and caring for a guide dog.

May, Mark's daughter, whom he lost in 2021.

Mark said: “I’m a big music fan so what better way to galvanise the community, have fun and inspire people, all in memory of my beautiful daughter.

“May loved dogs which is why I’ve chosen to raise funds for Guide Dogs and name a puppy after her. She would have thought it was great we are doing this.”

Shona Lawson, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Mark for raising funds to name a puppy. Support such as this makes a huge difference and allows us to continue funding our life-changing services for people living with sight loss.”

Donations can be made on the day or on Mark’s Just Giving page.

As well as Guide Dogs, Mark will also be raising money in memory of his friend Gilo, and ticket sale proceeds will be donated to a yet-to-be-announced Alzheimer’s charity.

Full event details are on the Festival of Fun Facebook event page.