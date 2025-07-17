Headline acts in place for Waterfront Festival

By Vic Woods
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 16:40 BST
80s and 90s bands Odyssey and Republica top the bill for this weekend's Gosport Waterfront Festival, on Walpole Park near the town centre

The annual event, impressively successful last year, sees soul favourites Odyssey, famed for hits such as 'Use It Up, Wear It Out', 'Native New Yorker', 'Inside Out', 'Going Back To My Roots' and 'Shake Your Body Down' top Saturday's billing, which also includes an array of popular local bands, such as The 45s and The Ibiza Band as support. x9n2cbi

Sunday has 90s noisemakers Republica, fronted by the striking and charismatic Saffron, who topped the charts with football-friendly bangers such as 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and the ever-popular anthem, 'Ready To Go'. Again, supporting them are a tremendous collection of local bands including Brit Pop Revolution, Imposter Syndrome and a collective of local favourites Spike and the Pieman, Ghost in the Machine and HARDDIVE appearing in a once-only 'supergroup' formation.

Friday night's opener though has lively collective Offbeat Offensive as headliners supported by soulsters Madison Heights.

Elsewhere, the festival offers many stalls, food outlets, a licensed bar, kiddies rides and stands and for a little bit extra, a VIP area for those who want to make the event one-step more special.

Tickets available online and on the gate and opening times are Friday 1730, Saturday and Sunday 1200.

Gosport Waterfront Festival 2025

Gosport Waterfront Festival 2025 Photo: Submitted

Supporters and sponsors of The Gosport Waterfront Festival

Supporters and sponsors of The Gosport Waterfront Festival Photo: Submitted

HARDDRIVE fans George and Ashley loving the moment at last year's Gosport Waterfront Festival

HARDDRIVE fans George and Ashley loving the moment at last year's Gosport Waterfront Festival Photo: Submitted

Gosport's Music Lovers enjoying the vibe at the Waterfront Festival

Gosport's Music Lovers enjoying the vibe at the Waterfront Festival Photo: Submitted

