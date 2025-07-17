Headline acts in place for Waterfront Festival

The annual event, impressively successful last year, sees soul favourites Odyssey, famed for hits such as 'Use It Up, Wear It Out', 'Native New Yorker', 'Inside Out', 'Going Back To My Roots' and 'Shake Your Body Down' top Saturday's billing, which also includes an array of popular local bands, such as The 45s and The Ibiza Band as support. x9n2cbi

Sunday has 90s noisemakers Republica, fronted by the striking and charismatic Saffron, who topped the charts with football-friendly bangers such as 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and the ever-popular anthem, 'Ready To Go'. Again, supporting them are a tremendous collection of local bands including Brit Pop Revolution, Imposter Syndrome and a collective of local favourites Spike and the Pieman, Ghost in the Machine and HARDDIVE appearing in a once-only 'supergroup' formation.

Friday night's opener though has lively collective Offbeat Offensive as headliners supported by soulsters Madison Heights.

Elsewhere, the festival offers many stalls, food outlets, a licensed bar, kiddies rides and stands and for a little bit extra, a VIP area for those who want to make the event one-step more special.

Tickets available online and on the gate and opening times are Friday 1730, Saturday and Sunday 1200.

