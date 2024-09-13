Headliners and locations revealed as Pompey prepares for street art takeover

Portsmouth’s vibrant street-art festival, LOOKUP Portsmouth, has revealed an impressive lineup of renowned artists who will transform the city this weekend.

Both international and local talents will headline, including the melancholic street artist My Dog Sighs, contemporary visual artist Beau Stanton, Indonesian muralist Yessiow, pioneering Art Nouveau graffiti artist Inkie, Spanish muralist Marina Capdevila, character-driven Scottish artist KMG, Berlin-based Australian street artist Reka One, and nostalgic stencil artist Mando Marie.

Taking place on 14-15 September, LOOKUP Portsmouth will feature stunning murals from 117 artists, many of whom will address pressing social and global issues through their work. Additional headliners include Billy Colours, Midge, Merny, Cristina Reyes, Sweet Toof/Rowdy, Sophi Odling, Bex Glover, Ben Eine, Toasters, Perspicere, Chinny Bond, Getting Up To Stuff, and Shekra.

Jasmine Crisp

One of the key highlights of the festival is the 'Look Up' sculpture by Bristol-based artist Getting Up To Stuff. This life-size sculpture of an elderly lady, titled Old Granny McTavish, will appear across key mural locations, encouraging residents to explore the artwork popping up around the city.

The permanent artworks will be featured at over 30 locations, including prime spots at 32 Wimbledon Park (Beau Stanton), Salvation Army Hostel (Reka One), Cosham Station (My Dog Sighs), and University Richmond Building (Yessiow). A landmark piece by local artist Midge will also be created at the end of Eastney Esplanade.

The full lineup of striking pieces that will be woven throughout the city includes:

202 Devonshire Avenue – M-One 32 Wimbledon Park – Beau Stanton Festing Grove – Tris A3 Bridge at junction with Park Road – Mando Marie A3 junction with Park Road – Giulio Vesprini Baffins Library – Fark Clarence Street Car Park – Cristina Reyes Carers' Centre, Orchard Road – Marina Capdevila Central Street – Al's Creative Juice Charter School – Inkie, Abi, Alice Jazz, ALYJ, Caroline Shelley, Ciara, Claudias.creation, Created by Billie, Freeridelines, HorrorCouture, I AM REKA, Nonxvi, Bitsifind Cosham Hoardings – Curtiscreationz, Sno.Woman Cosham Kwiki-Mart – Chinny Bond Cosham Library – The Frustrated Creative Cosham Station – My Dog Sighs Corner of Fordingbridge Road and Bransbury Road – Sadie Were Corhampton Bin Store 1 – Boar Corhampton Bin Store 2 – HMP Corhampton Bin Store 3 – JenksArt Eldon Street – Jasmine Crisp Froddington Arms – Roo Abrook Goldsmith Avenue by station roundabout – Ooberla Grosvenor Street Garden – JenksArt Harbour School Lighthouse A – Donna Poingdestre Hilsea Lido Café – Bloo Swan Lagoon Crew Local Artist Arena – Alice Kristina Rose, Andrew Foster, Angela Chick, Ashley David John, Background Bob, Bad Teef, Dannii Designs, Divine Bodhi, Happyfattydesigns, iSpy, Jennie Farmer Art, Lucy Walker, Mask1, Money or Die, Pathways into Art, Prospects - Creative Thinkers, Shanice, Skelly, Spike Zephaniah, SpookieBlu, Summer’s Mum, Swiz, Tagsta, Tangiers Art, Toby Rabone, Unicorn Vomit, Vinceabstractart & Cathycreatesart, Violent Artist, Walnut, AT, Panda 22, Pedzeni Artz PD, R3T-ARTS, Starwalker, LAW$ Museum – Pompey Banana Club, Sea Dog Print Studio, Straight Outta The Box Multi-storey Car Park Alec Rose Lane – KMG Waterloo Street – drcdsgn, LosDave, Mimic, RAKE, Unify, Ana Fish, Guy Favela, Mark Kellett, Carl Cashman Queens Hotel Hoardings – Lissitch Railway Arches – Billy Colours, Merny, Bex Glover, Ben Eine, Toasters, Mank/Chris Dodd, Abraham.O, Emans, Hutch, Jimmer Willmott, Karc, Katie Scott, Lost Lines, Tony Stiles Rees Hall – Shekra Salvation Army Hostel – Reka One Selbourne Terrace – Southsea Station Bridge (Natty's side) 1 – Vincent Box Southsea Station Bridge (Natty's side) 3 – Claudia La Bianca Southsea Station Bridge (railside side) – Ricky Also Southsea Station (Natty's side) 2 – Perspicere University Richmond Building – Yessiow Victoria Road North – Julian Clavijo / PACHI Victoria Road South – Sophi Odling Cashman

Local artist Winniemay, who has painted a mural at Harbour School and is running workshops with children across the city, said: “Being Portsmouth born and bred, this is thrilling. It’s great to see the streets I’ve known all my life being transformed. I love the accessibility of the event to everyone, the impact it makes on people’s lives, and their response is humbling.”

For more information on LOOKUP Portsmouth, please visit: https://www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk/