Hip-Hop to take centre stage in Portsmouth with free all-day festival

An all-day hip-hop extravaganza is coming to Portsmouth on 14 September, promising a dynamic celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

The Rawkus City Hip-Hop Arts Festival, curated by visionary artist and producer Sasha Biloshisky, will take over Guildhall Square to celebrate over 51 years of hip-hop and the inclusion of “Breaking” in the 2024 Olympics.

Hundreds are expected to enjoy the free event, which will run from 10 am to 6 pm and will host electrifying performances, thrilling dance battles with Olympic-level judges, and vibrant community engagement. The event will also serve as a platform for artist development, providing opportunities for young talent to shine on a professional stage and will be followed by a Movement Artist Network event taking place at 7pm at the Host, St Lukes Church.

“Rawkus City is not just a one-day festival; it's the beginning of a movement to celebrate dance in the city,” says Sasha Biloshisky, who has worked with music icons like Sean Paul, Kylie Minogue, and Boy George throughout his illustrious career.

“Our mission is to unleash the creative and innovative potential of young people and adults through hip-hop dance and collaborative projects. By offering sessions, programmes, and positive role models, we aim to inspire individuals to pursue their passions, unlock their creativity, and nurture their self-belief.”

Organised by festival producers Funk Format in partnership with LOOK UP Portsmouth and supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth Creates, The Guildhall Trust, Sea Dog Print Studio, and Crying Out Loud, Rawkus City aims to highlight the South Coast’s significant role in the UK hip-hop scene.

From supporting emerging artists and grassroots venues to spearheading youth and community programmes, the region has been incredibly influential through its rich combination of talent, diverse community spirit, and unique cultural influences.Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Rawkus City, a fantastic opportunity to showcase our hip-hop community here in Portsmouth and to welcome crews from elsewhere in the UK.

“The festival is a testament to the thriving cultural scene in Portsmouth. It’s events like this that truly highlight the creativity and diversity of our city.”

For more information, please visit: https://sashabiloshisky.co.uk/project/rawkus-city/