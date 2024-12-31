Historic Celebrations in Bedhampton

John Keats

Portsmouth is the undisputed home of great writing having been the home of Rudyard Kipling, Charles Dickens, H G Wells and Walter Besant, to name but a few.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, nearby Bedhampton has a huge literary claim to fame in that it was in January 1819, at the village Mill House, the member of the Romantic Movement of poets, John Keats stayed for two weeks working on his epic poem ‘The Eve of St Agnes’. Later in September 1820, John Keats revisited Bedhampton where he spent his last night on English soil before taking a ship to Rome where he would die from Tuberculosis just five months later.

The story of just how John Keats came to visit the village is being told at The Elms, a grade II* listed house in Lower Road, Bedhampton on Sunday 19 January, just one day before ‘The Eve of St Agnes’ traditionally celebrated on January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the 3:00pm talk ‘John Keats and the Eve of St Agnes’ by literary researcher, Nigel Gossop are £5.00, available in advance from The Elms (Administrator) by calling 023 9248 4444 or by emailing [email protected].

John Keats

On the real Eve of St Agnes, The Elms is hosting a free event to celebrate a new tree sculpture in the front garden of The Elms carved by artist, Nathen Bladderwick. The impressive 3 metre-high sculpture of an owl with sections of a gothic castle around the tree to represent elements from John Keats ‘The Eve of St Agnes’ poem. The first line of the poem is:

St Agnes’ Eve – Ah, Bitter chill it was! The owl, for all his feathers, was a-cold.

The evening, which takes place between 6:00pm to 7:00pm, will include opportunities to meet with the artist Nathan Bladderwick, listen to ‘Folks in Harmony’ choir, and a reading of some of the ‘Eve of St Agnes’ stanzas by Havant poet Denise Bennett. FAB Falconry will bring some real ‘live’ owls to the event and the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade will unveil a plaque to commemorate the historic links to the village. During the event, refreshments will be available in the Waterloo Room at The Elms including St Agnes Eve biscuits.

For further information, contact Nigel Gossop on 07793 805 157.