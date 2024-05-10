Historical pub in Hampshire celebrates its second anniversary with family fun day
The Hunters Inn, Swanmore are celebrating their two-year anniversary on Sunday 18th August with a family fun day, after a long period of closure during the pandemic.
This free house pub boasts competitive prices and great homemade food, plus a calendar of events such as live music, bingo, curry night, biker meets and summer festivals.
There is a large car park and garden with huge play area. The anniversary family fun day will include a BBQ, ice cream/slushie van, magician and bouncy castle. The following Sunday, 25th August, is our first ever Gin Fest (for the grown ups) with cocktails, outside bar and live music.
Both events are FREE ENTRY. All welcome - dog and child friendly! General Manager Angela looks forward to welcoming you.