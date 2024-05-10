Historical pub in Hampshire celebrates its second anniversary with family fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hunters Inn, Swanmore are celebrating their two-year anniversary on Sunday 18th August with a family fun day, after a long period of closure during the pandemic.

This free house pub boasts competitive prices and great homemade food, plus a calendar of events such as live music, bingo, curry night, biker meets and summer festivals.

There is a large car park and garden with huge play area. The anniversary family fun day will include a BBQ, ice cream/slushie van, magician and bouncy castle. The following Sunday, 25th August, is our first ever Gin Fest (for the grown ups) with cocktails, outside bar and live music.

