Hotpod Yoga Southampton offering free taster session
Located in Marlands shopping centre, Hotpod Yoga - whose renowned method turns the dial up on a typical yoga class, deepening the physical effects - will be offering first-time visitors classes for a £5 donation to the Movement charity - and the chance to experience the feel-good power of yoga first-hand.
Hotpod Yoga studio owner and teacher Shennon, said: “September is a natural point in the year where people look to reset routines after their summer holidays. At Hotpod Yoga Southampton,, our mission is to inspire people to feel great through the power of yoga and this open day is intended to give more people the opportunity to take advantage of our unique approach. Abby’s Heroes is a charity close to our hearts and we’re pleased that we can also support them.”
“A Hotpod Yoga class is a one-of-a-kind experience that caters to all levels. It’s an immersive, multi-sensory experience that feels a million miles from the everyday. Glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, all wrapped up in a comfortable 37 degree heat.”
The open day charity class will be on Saturday 28th September and at 1.30pm.
To book, simply purchase an Open Day Pass for £5 from the website and use it to book onto an open day class - Hotpod Southampton
Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.
