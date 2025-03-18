Hovertravel celebrates Global Recycling Day with exclusive hovercrafting experience

In celebration of Global Recycling Day, Hovertravel is thrilled to announce an exclusive Hovercrafting Experience, offering a hands-on creative workshop alongside a choice of either a behind-the-scenes tour or an exhilarating hovercraft flight.

This unique event highlights Hovertravel’s commitment to sustainability by transforming retired hovercraft skirt rubber into keepsakes for participants to take home.

Led by artist Aine Naylor from Offkuttt, the workshop will repurpose used hovercraft skirt rubber into fashionable and functional items. Participants will have the opportunity to craft their own keyring or bag charm from these upcycled materials, creating a meaningful memento that embodies the spirit of recycling and innovation.

Offkuttt, an eco-conscious brand known for creating sustainable and artistic products, has partnered with Hovertravel to bring this creative and environmentally-focused workshop to life. Aine Naylor’s expertise in repurposing discarded materials aligns perfectly with the event's aim of inspiring participants to rethink waste and explore new possibilities for recycling.

Customers joining from Southsea to take part in this unique experience can enjoy special flight prices, making it even easier to join in the celebration of Global Recycling Day and immerse themselves in this hands-on creative event.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “We are passionate about sustainability and excited to offer this one-of-a-kind experience that combines creativity with our iconic hovercraft service. By giving new life to used hovercraft materials, we are encouraging our community to rethink waste and explore innovative ways to recycle.”

Event Details:

Hovercrafting Workshop & Choice of Experience

Date: Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: 1pm at Ryde (workshop followed by choice of experience)

Includes:

A hands-on crafting workshop at Ryde Solent Views, led by Aine Naylor

A choice between:

A behind-the-scenes tour of Hovertravel’s operations, including an exclusive look at the hovercraft and insights from the crew

A thrilling hovercraft flight experience, featuring a 20-minute demonstration flight with exciting spins and turns

Spaces for this exclusive event are limited. To book your place and for more information, visit our website.

Help us salute Global Recycling Day with this innovative and sustainable experience that merges adventure with eco-conscious creativity.