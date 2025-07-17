Hovertravel is the most colourful ferry to the Isle of Wight Pride

Hovertravel is proud to continue its role as a headline sponsor of Isle of Wight Pride, championing equality, celebration, and community by supporting one of the South Coast’s most vibrant events.

Each year, Hovertravel provides vital transport for acts, organisers, and visitors, helping them cross the Solent with ease and style. As well as running fast and frequent crossings, the company goes above and beyond to celebrate the occasion, decorating its Southsea and Ryde terminals with Pride colours and encouraging staff to dress up in rainbow Pride masks and join the festivities.

This warm, inclusive welcome has become part of the Pride experience itself, with customers greeted by a sea of colour, friendly faces, and uplifting energy from the moment they arrive.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said:

Hovertravel supporting Isle of Wight Pride

“We’re incredibly honoured to be a headline sponsor of Isle of Wight Pride again this year. It’s an event that brings people together in the most joyful and powerful way – and our team loves being part of it. Whether we’re getting performers to the stage or adding some rainbow sparkle to our terminals, we’re here to celebrate with our community every step of the way.”

To find out more and plan your Pride journey with Hovertravel, visit:

https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/explore/hoverexplore-isle-of-wight/isle-of-wight-pride/