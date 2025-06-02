Hovertravel’s Ryan sets the rhythm at Portsmouth Pride 2025

Hovertravel is proud to celebrate Portsmouth Pride 2025 by spotlighting one of its own team members, Ryan, Procurement & Maintenance Manager, who will be performing as a drummer with the vibrant Batala Portsmouth band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan will help drive the rhythm and energy of the parade along the city coastline on Saturday, June 7, adding his beat to what promises to be the biggest Pride event the city has ever hosted.

Batala is an international samba-reggae drumming group with bands in cities around the world. Known for their high-energy performances, striking red-and-black costumes, and infectious rhythms, Batala bands bring a carnival atmosphere wherever they play—making them a perfect fit for Pride celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Portsmouth Pride has the honour of being named the official UK Pride 2025, drawing visitors from across the country to the South Coast. The day kicks off at 10am with community stalls and entertainment on Southsea Common, followed by the Pride Parade setting off at 11am from Clarence Esplanade. The main stage will feature live acts and speeches from 12pm, creating a full day of celebration, solidarity, and inclusivity.

Ryan from Hovertravel is a member of Portsmouth Batala Band

Hovertravel has been a long-time supporter of Pride events both in Portsmouth and on the Isle of Wight, championing equality and inclusion not just in its operations but across the communities it serves. The company is proud to see Ryan stepping into a leading role at such an important event.

“I love the energy and unity that comes from drumming with Batala,” says Ryan. “It’s an amazing feeling to be part of something so powerful and joyful, especially at Pride where the crowd is always so supportive and vibrant. Hovertravel obviously plays a key part too, bringing participants and attendees across the Solent and landing almost directly on Southsea Common, right where the main event is happening. It’s about making noise for love, equality and community—and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Portsmouth Pride 2025 promises to be a landmark celebration, and Hovertravel encourages everyone to join in and show their support. Whether you're marching in the parade, enjoying the performances, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Pride is a time to stand together and celebrate diversity.