‘How I Lost 8 Stone and Found Me Again’

I’ve struggled with my weight for as long as I can remember, but things really spiralled during lockdown,” Kelly admits. “I lost my job, and with nowhere to go and nothing to do, we filled the days with baking, eating and sitting around – anything for a bit of comfort.

When restrictions were lifted, we took a family trip to the beach and someone snapped a photo of me. Seeing that picture was the final straw. I barely recognised myself. I wasn’t happy with the way I looked, I didn’t feel healthy, and even simple things like playing with my young children had become a struggle. That was the moment I knew something had to change – and that’s when I decided to join Slimming World.

Falling in Love with Food Optimising

Kelly quickly discovered that Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan wasn’t about restriction – it was about freedom.“I love Food Optimising because of its amazing versatility. With so many Free Food choices, there’s always something new and exciting to eat. At first, my family weren’t exactly on board, but as I got more confident with the plan and started experimenting with recipes, they came around. Now, we all pretty much eat the same meals, which makes cooking easier and more enjoyable.”

Before and after, Kelly’s 8 stone transformation

Facing the Challenges

Breaking old habits wasn’t easy. “One of my biggest challenges was shifting my mindset around emotional eating. For years, food had been my go-to comfort. Learning new ways to cope without turning to it was tough. Eating out was tricky too, but over time I’ve found a balance. I can still enjoy meals and drinks out – I just make choices that support my goals, while still letting me enjoy life.

The Kelly of Today

Slimming World hasn’t just changed Kelly’s weight – it’s transformed her life.

Kelly would often take pictures in her ‘before’ jeans to see how far she had come

• “I can walk into a room without feeling self-conscious.

I know I’m doing something amazing for myself.”

“I can move more freely – walking, taking the stairs,

Even playing with my kids feels so much easier.”

Kelly’s new confidence shining through

“I can enjoy food without guilt. Food is joy now, not stress.”

“I can shop with excitement, not dread. Clothes shopping is fun again.”

“I say yes to more – yes to invitations, yes to photos, yes to new experiences.”

“I can share my journey with pride. I feel inspired, and I love showing others what’s possible.’

The photo that encouraged Kelly to make changes

Choosing Slimming World over Shortcuts

“There was a point where I felt stuck, and it happened to be just as weight loss jabs like Mounjaro were becoming really popular. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted. But deep down, I wanted to give Slimming World my all first. I’ve now lost 8 stone without the help of jabs, and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of. It reminded me that I can do this. My body can change, my mindset can shift. Ijust needed to reconnect with that belief – that I’ve done hard things before, and I can do them again.

The Power of Group Support

Kelly is quick to credit her consultant:“My Gold Award-winning consultant Andi drove me to achieve my dream target weight. Her support, along with the encouragement of the group, made all the difference. I’m now proud to be part of her social team, supporting and inspiring other members – just like I was once inspired.

Kelly’s Message to You

“If you’re thinking about joining Slimming World, don’t wait for the ‘perfect’ time. That first step through the door is the start of so much more than weight loss. It’s about gaining confidence, energy, freedom, and joy. If I can do it, you can too.” Kelly attends Andi’s Havant group at Havant College on a Tuesday evening, Andi also runs a Friday morning group at St Nicholas Church in Bedhampton.