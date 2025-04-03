HSDC - AMP music performance students host charity gig in aid of British Heart Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ability to do something that you love while doing it for a good cause is an incredible thing- and it’s exactly what this group of music students are doing on the 30th of April at The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth. Shades of Scarlet are a unique cover band from HSDC South Downs, who have organised a gig to raise money for the British Heart Foundation - and for a very touching reason.

In their final year of their Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Performance, these four students have organised a charity gig for their final major project. Having previously performed at The Wedgewood Rooms in October, the band are excited to make their return, especially in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The decision for this charity was a no-brainer in the minds of the band members, especially considering the close and personal link that one member in particular has with the charity. Shades of Scarlet bassist & backing vocalist, Leah Turner, less formally known as Luna, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition in 2017 at the age of 12. The condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a condition where the muscle tissues in the heart become thickened and can therefore make it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body. Although impacted by the symptoms of this condition daily, Luna still continues to live her life and aspires to be a young creative (to the best of her ability), often working around the barriers that may stop her. The British Heart Foundation supports her and thousands of others in many different ways. The most impactful ways (that Luna believes) are; hosting CPR sessions for Restart a Heart Day in schools and workplaces, presenting booklets and information about conditions and surgeries in a way that isn’t intimidating, and placing life-saving defibrillators where they are needed most. While raising money for the cause, the band would also like to help contribute towards breaking the stigma and spread the message that a diagnosis does not mean you can’t live your life to the fullest.

Joined by Indie rock band, Bad Discipline, and acoustic cover band, Serenity, this will be an evening of some of the most well-known hits with a personalised twist. If you would like to support them, Shades of Scarlet also have a JustGiving page for anyone who would like to help out, but may not be able to attend (search: JustGiving Shades of Scarlet (or visit link below)).

(Band Members from L to R: Rueben Wickham, Leah Turner, Lily Richards & Darcy Tolley)

Tickets available on The Wedgewood Rooms website, or through the link.

Learn more about the condition: https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/conditions/hypertrophic-cardiomyopathy