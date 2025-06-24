Iconic DJ Colin Curtis to play in Portsmouth first time ever

In an absolute coup one of the world’s most influential DJs of black music ever Colin Curtis has been booked to guest at one of Portsmouth’s most well-kept secrets Rotation on Saturday 12th July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an absolute coup one of the world’s most influential DJs of black music ever Colin Curtis has been booked to guest at one of Portsmouth’s most well-kept secrets Rotation on Saturday 12th July.

Rotation comprises three DJ/Record Collectors, Mick Hood, Karl Morgan and Steve Laming who run monthly soul nights at the Nut Bar at the Hard, which is situated underneath the Keppels Head Hotel. Whilst they have been running Rotation nights in the area for over 8 years this is their third year at the Nut Bar and this is arguably their most eagerly anticipated guest DJ booking to date. In the past 12 months Rotation has welcomed special guests including the legendary Dr Bob Jones, Faith’s Stuart Patterson, Leo Zero, and Bob Povey of Bump & Hustle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician and producer Snowboy described Colin as ‘one of the most important black music tastemakers there has ever been in the UK’. Having started playing Northern Soul in the late 1960s and regularly playing at the Golden Torch in Stoke. He moved to a weekly residency at the highland Room of Blackpool Mecca where he and Ian Levine brought what we now know as modern soul, disco and jazz funk to the masses. Colin later moved to the hugely popular Rafters in Manchester where he broadened his reputation further for playing rare jazz dance. Since the 90s Colin has also built up a formidable following for his jazzy house sets. As Bill Brewster succinctly titles his DJ History interview ‘Colin Curtis Led The Way’ and that sums it up perfectly.

Colin Curtis always at the cutting edge

Colin has always been a pioneer which has seen him play around the world and garners so much global respect from his fellow DJs. Rotation is incredibly lucky to bring Colin down and be able to witness him delivering the goods in their cosy little basement.

You can find Rotation on facebook.com/groups/RotationGosport where you can join the group and find the event information.