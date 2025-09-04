Iconic guest locomotives set to impress at The Watercress Line’s popular Autumn Steam Gala

Historic guest steam locomotives are expected to draw the crowds to the popular Autumn Steam Gala at The Watercress Line in Hampshire, from 3 to 5 October.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the legendary locomotives 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley and 34059 Sir Archibald Sinclair among the visiting fleet; alongside impressive home-fleet engines, such as the heritage railway’s flagship 35005 Canadian Pacific, during three exciting days of locomotive drama.

There will be unlimited rides on a range of steam engines, all running to an enhanced timetable, with the chance to explore every heritage station along the scenic 10-mile line.

The iconic locomotive 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley will be joining the Gala line-up as a star guest. Built in 1937, with the formation of British Railways in 1948, the locomotive secured its place in history as the post-war steam speed record holder, reaching an incredible 112 mph.

Guest locomotive Sir Archibald Sinclair will be one of the main attractions at The Watercress Line’s Autumn Steam Gala.

The locomotive’s shape is familiar to those who know its sister-engine Mallard, the all-time steam speed record holder. This iconic engine is on loan from the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust and promises to be a highlight for train enthusiasts of all ages.

A big Gala attraction will be double-heading Bulleids 34059 Sir Archibald Sinclair and 35005 Canadian Pacific. This will be the first double-headed Bulleid train on The Watercress Line since 2017.

TheSir Archibald Sinclair, a rebuilt Battle of Britain class locomotive, is visiting courtesy of the Bluebell Railway. Originally designed for Southern Railway’s secondary main lines, these locos were rebuilt in the 1950s for improved reliability while retaining many of Bulleid’s innovations. After a major overhaul, 34059 Sir Archibald Sinclair was returned to service in 2023.

The home-fleet will include 41312 LMS Ivatt , a much-loved locomotive that spent much of its working career on Southern region lines, and the newly-restored 35005 Canadian Pacific - the railway’s flagship SR Merchant Navy Class locomotive, which returned to the rails in March 2025 after a remarkable 14-year restoration project.

The 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is a guest attraction at The Watercress Line’s Autumn Steam Gala.

The Watercress Line’s 30506 LSWR Urie S15 Class locomotive will also be attending the Autumn Steam Gala, smartly repainted to a British Railway livery and now carrying an early crest - the first S15 to wear an early crest in preservation.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said:

“We’re thrilled to invite families and steam enthusiasts alike to our Autumn Steam Gala - a magical celebration of our railway heritage!

“We have some thrilling attractions - including the double-headed Bulleids 34059 Sir Archibald Sinclair and 35005 Canadian Pacific -it’s an event not to be missed. Come along and make some unforgettable memories.”

In addition, Gala visitors can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Engineering Works at Ropley and enjoy fascinating exhibits and talks throughout the weekend.

Look out for more information about Brake Van Rides and Driver Experiences soon on The Watercress Line website - plus announcements of more visiting and home-fleet locomotives. Find out more and book tickets at: https://watercressline.co.uk/autumn-steam-gala/