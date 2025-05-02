Iconic Southsea Skatepark plans major upgrade with new roof, indoor park, and café

Paul-Chasin-Architects

Residents are being invited to have their say on major new plans for Southsea Skatepark, which include an indoor skatepark, café and shop.

The proposal, put forward by the charity that runs the skatepark, aims to modernise the site with a new roof and building providing an indoor skate park, viewing areas, a café and shop.

“This isn’t just a roof - it’s a complete reimagining of what Southsea Skatepark can be,” said Victoria Wenyon, a trustee of the charity.

“It’s about creating a lasting, inclusive space that reflects the character of our city, while providing modern facilities for current and future generations.”

Members of the public are being invited to view the plans and give feedback at a consultation on Saturday May 10, from 10am to 4pm, at the skatepark’s reception area on Clarence Esplanade.

Dating back to 1978, Southsea Skatepark is one of the longest-running skateparks in the country. Its site has a deeper history, previously home to a rollerskating rink and, before that, a bandstand constructed in 1928.

The proposal takes into account the site’s heritage and its setting within a conservation area. The charity says the new building will include design features inspired by Portsmouth’s architecture and will aim to blend in with its surroundings.

The aim is to improve facilities and provide an all-weather space for skaters, BMX, and scooter riders, while also creating a space for the wider community. The new building would be linked to the “legendary” outdoor concrete park.

The charity says it’s keen to hear from “everyone – whether you skate, ride, are a parent, enjoy watching, run a local business, or simply care about the future of Southsea’s public spaces.”

Those interested in the plans can attend the event to ask questions and view the proposals. Full details are available on Southsea Skatepark’s website and social media channels.