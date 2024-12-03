Identity of Jack the Ripper Revealed in Havant

After 136 years the identity of Jack the Ripper is to finally be revealed in a new show at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre on 30th January 2025. ‘An Evening with Jack the Ripper’ written and hosted by Steve Morgan will journey into the sordid realms of Victorian London and unmask the killer cast the darkest of shadows over the east end of London in 1888. Steve Morgan says: “By the end of the night the audience will have stared into the eyes of Jack the Ripper, the only people to have previously done so were his victims. This time however, the audience will live to tell the tale.”

Award winning producer and broadcaster Steve Morgan has captivated thousands of people on his celebrated ‘Ripper walks’ through the east-end of London, where he retraces the steps of the notorious killer through the streets he stalked. Now he has adapted the story for the stage and invites you to join him on a voyage into the dark heart of London where he’ll explore the greatest unsolved case in history and reveal the identity of Jack the Ripper.