Immersive gothic horror to spook Portsmouth audiences this autumn

A gothic horror is thrilling Portsmouth audiences this autumn, as the immersive theatrical experience arrives at 13 local venues.

A Summons in the Night, presented by cultural champions People and Stories, debuted at The Dockyard Club in Portsmouth on 21 September.

The mystifying show, set at Portsmouth Harbour in 1889, follows the story of an American adventurer, Irene Hunter (Poppy Lowles), touring theatre manager Bram Stoker (Vin Adams), and local physician Arthur Conan Doyle (Scott Ramsay), as a deadly force from an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus is unleashed across the streets of Victorian England.

Inspired by real-life events and delivered in an “in-the-round” performance style, audiences will experience a show engaging all the senses, combining spine-tingling live music and electrifying close-up performances that delve into a chilling exploration of history, superstition, and suspense.

Other venues hosting A Summons in the Night include Alverstoke Parish Centre in Gosport (26 September), St. Michael’s and All Angels Church in Portsmouth (27 September), St. Luke’s Church in Portsmouth (3 October), Park Community Theatre in Havant (11 October), Christ Church in Portsdown (12 October), St. Faith’s Church in Gosport (17 October), Buckland Community Centre in Portsmouth (18 October), Staggeringly Good Brewery in Portsmouth (18 October), D-Day Memorial Hall in Fareham (8 November), The Dockyard Club in Portsmouth (8 November), Thorngate Theatre in Gosport (15 November), and Bedhampton Community Centre in Havant (16 November).

Scott Ramsay, who is also the Writer and Director of the show, said: "We wanted to create something that brings the audience right into the heart of Victorian Portsmouth, where history and horror collide. The combination of real figures and a supernatural mystery offers something fresh and exciting. It’s all about keeping people on the edge of their seats and making them feel like they’re part of the story, not just watching it unfold."

People and Stories is a cultural organisation dedicated to engaging local communities across South-East Hampshire through creative and accessible artistic experiences. Founded on principles of inclusivity and community involvement, they focus on storytelling, heritage, and promoting participation in the arts, especially among underrepresented groups.

Scott added: "People and Stories is proud to celebrate local culture, inspire new audiences, and support regional artists. We’re excited to welcome both new and familiar faces to our performances of A Summons in the Night, and we hope to give everyone a suitably spooky experience they’ll enjoy."

A Summons in the Night is supported using public funding by Arts Council England, Portsmouth Creates, and Creative Harbour Community Venue Network.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, please visit: www.peopleandstories.co.uk.