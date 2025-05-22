It's good to be a nun as Portsmouth Grammar School's musical triumphs over a night of European football

I must admit to having some pangs of regret when I realised that I would be missing the all-English Europa League final because I was off to the latest Portsmouth Grammar School production.

But I gave no further thought to 'El Crappico' (as my editorial colleague had dubbed the Manchester United-Spurs clash in our morning conference call) once the lights had dimmed and Sister Act Jr burst onto the stage.

The Middle School Musical is a funky stuff-strutting, rosary-shaking riot of fun which literally left my face aching due to extended periods of grinning and laughing.

The show is a reproduction of hit film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical which tells the story of the nightclub singer who witnesses a murder and has to seek protection disguised as a nun in a run-down convent.

Sister Act Jr is the Middle School Musical at PGS.

The feel-good musical is handled superbly by the young cast. And it is their joy of performing that shines through and makes the show such infectious fun. I can only imagine how easy it was to cast for Years 7 and 8.

Who wants to spend the show dressed as altar boys with a brief to just goof around? Step forward Rafael, Matthew, Martim, Freddie and Cameron.

Anybody fancy being Monsignor O'Hara? No? How about you get to wear shades and transform from spiritual leader to funk soul brother? Well done to George.

We need five gangsters to play the hardmen... but you also have to channel your inner Barry White to give the full Walrus of Love treatment during the standout number (for me) Lady in the Long Black Dress? Bravo Howard, Cam, George, Harrison and Shriyan.

And then who wouldn't want to play a nun where you start off caterwauling as badly as you want, transform into the voices of angels but also throw in some kung-fu kicking, skull-cracking high-fiving moves during the big fight scene. What a clutch of great performances by Sophie, Teni, Joko, Evangeline, Grace, Sophie, Vanessa, Megan, Gabby and Willa.

Finally to Bobbi, who excelled in the lead role of Deloris. She showed a wide range of both singing and acting skills and I loved the way the wonderfully prim and proper Amelie as Mother Superior and the lovelorn Ollie as officer Eddie 'Sweaty' Souther (who bravely poured his heart out during his solo I Could Be That Guy) provided her with two great supporting characters she could bounce off.

Sister Act Jr is another in a long line of brilliant PGS shows I've had the pleasure of seeing and did live up to its promise of delivering a night full of laughter. Who needs European football when you can have powerful music, joyous dancing and a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship?

'Praise the lord, it's good to be a nun!'

** The surnames of the actors have been left out at the request of the school.