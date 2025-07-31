Jayne Eyre: An Autobiography comes to Marine Theatre Lyme Regis to mark a significant 200 year anniversary

Live Wire & Roughhouse Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of Charlotte Bronte’s timeless classic Jane Eyre: an autobiography is coming to the Marine Theatre Lyme Regis on 9th October marking a deeply poignant anniversary in the great novelist’s life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

200 years ago in the Spring of 1825, when Charlotte was only nine years of age, both her older sisters - Maria and Elizabeth - died of consumption within weeks of each other at just 10 & 11 years old respectively.

As Director Shane Morgan explains “there is no doubt whatever that the devastating impact of Maria and Elizabeth’s deaths at just 10 & 11 years old respectively was key to the germination of the Jane Eyre whose orphaned heroine endures childhood loss, rejection and isolation as she embarks on her quest for familial love and somewhere to belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapted by award winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and produced by the same creative team that won the 2021 National Campaign for the Arts Award Live Wire & Roughhouse Theatre’s Jane Eyre: an autobiography is in fact a revival of the 2015 production that was hailed “a theatrical tour de force from a company with a rare gift for bringing classics to life with loyalty, energy and intrigue”.

Rehearsal Image

Central to bringing Jane Eyre: an autobiography back to the stage 178 years after its original publication is what Movement Director Moira Hunt describes as “its compelling relevance for women in the 21st Century” arguing that “Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre broke the mould of the Victorian female stereotype through its dramatisation of a woman of independent mind and means who refuses to be subservient in any way to her male counterparts.”

Alison Campbell - a graduate of the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School - is delighted to be reprising her role as Jane Eyre and believes that “the revival of the production to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the death of Maria & Elizabeth Bronte is of great significance in honouring the extraordinary Bronte family as a whole and highlighting the creative genius that emerged in the face of tragedy.”

Jane Eyre: an autobiography opens at Phoenix Arts Bordon on 23rd September and closes at The Ustinov Studio Bath from 13th to 15th October.

The full schedule:

Rehearsal Image

Tues 23rd September Phoenix Arts Bordon 14:30 & 19:30

Weds 24th September

Alma Tavern Theatre, Bristol 20:00

Alison Campbell as Jane Eyre

Thurs 25th & Fri 26th September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwich Theatre, London 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 26th Sept)

Sat 27th September

Brewhouse, Taunton 14:30 & 19:30

Mon 29th & Tues 30th September

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford 19:30 (additional matinee at 14:30 on 30th Sept) www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Weds 1st & Thurs 2nd October

Yvonne Arnaud Studio, Guildford at 19:45

Thurs 9th October

The Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis 19:30

Fri 10th October

Cotswold Playhouse, Stroud 19:30

Mon 13th to Weds 15th October

The Ustinov Studio, Bath 19:30