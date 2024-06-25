John Partridge to dazzle Fareham audiences with toe-tapping ‘Dancing Man’ spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Star of stage and screen John Partridge will be toe-tapping his way to Fareham Live on 20th February 2025, with tickets on sale now.

The showbiz legend – famed for his roles as Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and Christian Clarke in EastEnders – will be embarking on a solo UK tour with his established show ‘Dancing Man’.

Hot off the heels of his directorial debut role at the Capitol Horsham with Jack and the Beanstalk, the glittering extravaganza will see John take to the stage to ‘wow’ audiences up and down the country. The show, which will feature songs and stories from his favourite musicals, will also showcase John’s dazzling dance routines and give audiences a special insight into his relationship with his beloved parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John said: “I’ve been so fortunate in my career. People know me for many things - from soap to reality TV, from the West End to the East End. As my mother used to say, your eyes are bigger than your belly, and she was right but I’m still hungry!

John Partridge in Dancing Man

“This is why I’m going out on the road solo at 53. At heart, I’m a song and dance man. It’s where I started my career at 16 on the West End stage, and it’s my first love. This show is my love letter to everything musical, my family, and my audience who have given me so much over the last five decades. As I sing in the show – ‘I wanna be a Dancin’ Man while I can!’”

John Partridge joins a lineup of electrifying and diverse performances coming to Fareham Live, which officially opens this September. Boasting an 800-seat main auditorium, a 120-seat studio, a new bar and café area, a dance studio, and spaces for community groups and organisations, Fareham Live will become the region's premier Community, Arts, and Entertainment venue.

Gavin Shuman, Theatre Director at Fareham Live, said: "We're incredibly excited to have John Partridge bring his 'Dancing Man' show to Fareham Live. His career and passion for musical theatre are truly inspiring, and his performance is set to be a highlight of our opening season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing high-quality performers like John to Fareham is vital for enriching our community and establishing our venue as a cultural hub. We can't wait to welcome everyone on 20th February for what promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment. But hurry, tickets are bound to sell quickly, so make sure you book as soon as you can."