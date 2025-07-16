Join Bluey & Bingo for summertime fun at The Watercress Line

Make a play date with Bluey & Bingo at The Watercress Line in Hampshire for unmissable summertime fun during the school holidays.

Don’t miss out on a special Bluey & Bingo Meet and Greet from 22 to 24 August – it's a perfect opportunity to keep little ones entertained and create precious family memories along the way.

Fans of the popular BBC children’s TV show Bluey can meet their favourite Heeler sisters at The Watercress Line’s Ropley Station, with regular appearances throughout each day and photo opportunities at set times – guaranteed to make everyone smile!

There’s unlimited travel on heritage steam trains along The Watercress Line’s beautiful ten-mile route through the Hampshire countryside. Other activities include rides on the delightful miniature railway, letting off steam in the locomotive-themed playground, and following the Young Engineers Trail. Every child will also receive a special Bluey activity sheet on arrival, adding even more fun to the day.

Children can dress up as their favourite Bluey characters and enjoy garden games, charades and an obstacle course at Ropley.

Visitors can explore The Watercress Line’s carriage workshop and engineering viewing galleries and relax in the picnic area at Ropley Station. Tasty food and drink will be available from the West Country Buffet at Alresford Station, the T-Junction at Ropley Station, and the Alton Kiosk. Browse for toys and railway-themed souvenirs in the Alresford gift shop – where you can also make your own badge!

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Bluey & Bingo for a Meet and Greet this summer. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to create special memories and enjoy a day filled with steam train adventures.

"When Bluey & Bingo visited last year, it was a sell-out, so we know how popular these Heeler sisters are! This day is bound to be a highlight of the summer holidays.”

Tickets for the Bluey & Bingo Meet and Greet must be booked in advance and include all the day’s activities and unlimited travel on the railway.

To book and find out more, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/bluey-bingo-meet-greet/