Knees Up! Returns to New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Wink Wink Nudge Nudge, ready for a right ‘ole Pompey knees up? Celebrating the camp and kitsch, Knees Up! will be back at New Theatre Royal this June with two days of sequins and blow up animals!

The stunning venue in the heart of the city will be transformed into a glittering showcase of drag, music, and cabaret!

Taking place on Saturday June 21st 7:30pm, and Sunday June 22nd, 2025, at 3:00 PM, this unmissable event brings together an incredible lineup of local, regional, and national talent, celebrating the city’s vibrant performance scene in true spectacular style.

Leading the charge on Saturday night is none other than the energizer bunny of drag, a lip-syncing/dance assassin, your favourite welsh dragon, model, beauty, fashion & grace - it’s TAYCE. The Newport-born drag sensation who strutted into the spotlight as a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 2. A self-proclaimed “lip-sync assassin,” Tayce turned heads with show-stopping performances, fierce fashion, and quick wit. Since then, she’s become a globe-trotting queen, touring the UK and US, slaying the runway as a model, and even making Strictly Come Dancing history as the first drag performer to compete—and win—on the Christmas Special. Whether she’s serving looks, lyrics, or lip-syncs, Tayce is always the moment.

We have an extra special surprise guest on Saturday night, Drag King Adam All, the dazzling creation of Jen Powell, has been shaking up the UK drag scene for over a decade. Since first stepping into character 12 years ago, Jen has taken Adam to stages across the country and now hosts a celebrated monthly Drag King Cabaret night in Soho. A passionate advocate for the art of drag, Jen is dedicated to championing emerging Kings and spotlighting established talent.

Last but never least for the Sunday Matinee, the theatre will welcome Jayde Adams! Jayde is a fierce, funny, and fabulous award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, best known for lighting up screens in Ruby Speaking and the BAFTA-winning Alma’s Not Normal. She received the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer award in 2016 and the Funny Women Award for Best Female Comedy Performance in the same year. Recognized by Dawn French as the "3rd funniest woman in the world," her Amazon Prime Special, "Serious Black Jumper," garnered over 200 million views and received an Emmy long-listing in 2021.

Adding to the excitement, the event also features special guest acts showcasing the incredible diversity of Portsmouth’s artistic community:

● 432 Nomads – Dynamic and high-energy performances that will leave you in awe.

● Templar Dance - Portsmouth based community of new and veteran dancers where we do everything Street Dance.

Guiding the audience through the weekend’s festivities are Portsmouth’s favourite drag superstars: Cherry Liquor, Azure Thang, Tayris Mongardi, Loretta Lebonke, and The Fabulous Josh! This dazzling lineup of queens will ensure the energy remains sky-high as they take you by the hand and lead you through a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Making their grand debut, The Syncettes—a brand-new dance troupe—will be taking to the stage with stunning lip-sync routines. Inspired by legendary groups like The Rockettes and Arlene Phillips’ Hot Gossip, this fresh new act will bring a glamorous drag-infused twist to the classic cabaret dance experience.

There will also be a segment called ‘Stairway to Stardom’ with Downtown Pompey participants creating brand new entertainment just for you!

A Celebration of Portsmouth’s Thriving Arts Scene

This weekend-long extravaganza is more than just a performance; it’s a testament to Portsmouth’s thriving and diverse arts community. By blending drag, music, dance, and cabaret, the event promises an inclusive and vibrant space where audiences can revel in creativity, self-expression, and pure entertainment.

Funded by Arts Council England and supported by Portsmouth Prides ‘UKPRIDE’25 ‘

Tickets are on sale now! Secure your seat for a weekend of glitz, glamour, and ground-breaking talent - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/kneesup-june25/